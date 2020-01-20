Twelve Oaks celebrates the holidays

Margaret Davis gets a hug from Santa. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Margaret Davis gets a hug from Santa. - Submitted photo Claud Taylor with a teddy bear given to him by Zoe Draughn and Mattie Bare, both students at Gentry Middle School. - Submitted photo Bobby Thomas, Floyd Sexton, Leonard Money, Charlie Goins, David Carpenter, Burton Brannock and James Travis are pictured with gifts received from the Mount Airy Marine Corps Recruitment Office. - Submitted photo Faye Fowles shows off the Christmas tree. - - Submitted photo Julia Dempsey with the Christmas tree. - - Submitted photo Charles Goines poses with Santa. - -

Whether it was giving or receiving, there was plenty of holiday magic to go around at Twelve Oaks, a DePaul Senior Living Community, in Mount Airy over the holidays.

Mount Airy American Legion Post 191 donated gifts for veterans at the facility, along with several area school children, and Haymore Baptist Church. Students from White Plains Christian School, Cedar Ridge and White Plains elementary schools along with The Golden Notes sang Christmas Carols.