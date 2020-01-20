Booksmarts

The following titles have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available for checkout:

Fiction

​A Madness of Sunshine by Nalini Singh

Lost by James Patterson

All the Ways We Said Goodbye by Beatriz Williams

Non-Fiction

The Body by Bill Bryson

Large Print Fiction

​The Memory House by Rachel Hauck

Stitches in Time by Suzanne Fisher

The Christmas Boutique by Jennifer Chiaverini

Large Print Biography

Home Work by Julie Andrews

***

The library is taking $1 donations as a fundraiser on a chance to win a homemade quilt, which is on display near the front desk. Tickets are $1 each, or 6 for $5. The drawing will be held on Jan. 31.

***

The Mount Airy Public Library is partnering with the Surry Senior Center to provide Free Tax Preparation for those with low to moderate income, below $56,000. To schedule an appointment, call 336-415-4225.

***

The library has a new program for senior citizens. Join us at the library on Tuesday afternoons, between 1-4 p.m., to play card games. We’ll play a variety of games, something for every interest.

***

The Mount Airy Public Library has a book club, called LACE, for ladies who like to read romance novels. There are two ways to join: meet at the library on the last Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m, or join the Facebook group, LACE-Romance Readers Book Club, to follow and join in any discussion. The January meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28, where the group will discuss the book “A Winter Wedding” by Brenda Novak. The book for February will be The Duke and I, written by Julia Quinn.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Story time, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Classic Film Watchers movie for January is Sunset Boulevard, and we will watch it on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. We’ll have popcorn available, you may bring your own soda. The movie that we watch for February will be An Affair to Remember, and we view it on Monday, Feb. 24.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

***

Join us for an English Country Dance class on the last Saturday each month at 11 a.m. The meeting will be on Jan. 25.

***

Teens and Young Adults are invited to join our library club, called CHOICES, on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m. In addition to books, we discuss movies, current events, what’s going on at school, whatever topic that comes up. The next meeting is Feb. 6 to discuss the book “Dragonflight” by Anne McCaffrey.

***

The library’s What Are You Reading Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. This month the group meets on Jan. 23. New members are always welcome. We each discuss the books we have read that month, and offer recommendations for titles or authors that we enjoyed.

***

The Friends of the Library would like for local resident to help them by eating supper at Chick-fil-A on the night of Thursday, Jan. 23, between 5-8 p.m., and tell the cashier you are supporting the library with your purchase.

***

Saturday, Feb. 1 is Take Your Child to the Library Day. Families can be entertained by the play January School Daze, to be performed by our Young Actor Workshop students, at 11 a.m. We will also have board games out for them to play together, and we invite them to play with our new Launchpad Learning Tablets, and to join in a storytime at noon.

***

The library is offering training on Tech Tuesday Topics each month, beginning in February. We will start with the basics, such as how to use your computer, the keyboard, and the mouse, plus learning how to search the internet and setting up an email. These classes would be great for Seniors, but anyone is welcome to attend. We will gather each Tuesday, at 10 a.m.

***

The library has a new program for adults. Join us for Crafternoon Tea on Monday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m., and we will make a craft while enjoying tea and conversation.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players will perform their show, The Valentine Box, on both Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. each night. Bring the family.

***

This year we will celebrate Read Across America Day by playing “We’ll Solve A Mystery,” such as where did the Dish and Spoon run off to, or was Humpty Dumpty pushed off the wall, or was Goldilocks part of a gang who broke into the 3 Bears house? We’ll see the crime scene and try to detect the answer to our questions. The little detectives will need to arrive on Monday, March 2, at 4 p.m. to solve the crime.

***

Auditions for our ‘Tween the Lines theatre troupe, for kids aged 7-12 years old, will take place on Monday, March 9, at 4 p.m., as we begin work on the play, Little Green Riding Hood. We will rehearse each Monday at 4 p.m., until our performance date of Saturday, April 25. No experience necessary.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players are looking for teens, aged 12-17 years old, to audition for roles in our play, Elemental, on Tuesday, March 10, at 4 p.m. We will rehearse on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at 4 p.m., and we perform Monday and Tuesday, May 4 and May 5, at 6:30 p.m. both nights. No experience necessary!

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.

The Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.