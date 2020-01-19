Super Bowl fundraiser set Feb. 1

A table is all decked out for the 2019 Shepherd’s House Super Bowl tailgate fundraiser. This year’s event is set for Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at Cross Creek Country Club.

A table is all decked out for the 2019 Shepherd’s House Super Bowl tailgate fundraiser. This year’s event is set for Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at Cross Creek Country Club. - Volunteers, many showing their team colors, work the check-in desk at the 2019 Shepherd’s House Super Bowl tailgate fundraiser. This year’s event is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, beginning at 6 p.m. at Cross Creek Country Club. -

There will no doubt be tens of thousands of fans descending on Miami Feb. 2 — maybe hundreds of thousands — tailgating, partying, and getting an up-close view of Super Bow LIV.

For local football fans there will be a chance to do some tailgating and partying as well — with the bonus of helping a great cause — with the Shepherd’s House hosting its sixth annual Super Bowl tailgate fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 1, starting at 6 p.m.

This year’s event, to be held at Cross Creek Country Club, will include a $10,000 draw-down, live entertainment and a number of stories of giving done through the Shepherd’s House.

Blanton Youell of B-Dazzle Productions will be providing the entertainment at this year’s event.

With the Shepherd’s House address changing this year to Spring Street, with the construction of a new, larger facility, Executive Director Mary Boyles said the organization is holding a special fundraiser, selling blessing blankets.

“What better way to show the organization’s commitment than selling blessing blankets that come with our logo and a true story of warmth from one of our own clients,” Boyles said. All the proceeds from the sale of these blankets go directly to the organization’s capital campaign.

The Feb. 1 event, as is custom, will include a silent auction of gifts donated by local businesses and individuals.

“This year our auction will be online through Rogers Realty. So make sure you download the app off their website, and we will share the link on our Facebook page when it becomes available,” Boyles said. “You can also purchase a drawdown ticket online by visiting our website at www.shepherdshousema.org and hitting the donate button. Make sure you state DD for your purchase. You do not have to be present to win.”

Tickets to attend the dinner and enjoy the tailgate party’s entertainment are $30 per person. An additional $100 buys a person a shot at the $10,000 draw-down prize.

Individuals, organizations or businesses can also still help sponsor the event. Donations that qualify as sponsorships include:

– Signature Sponsor – includes 10 dinner tickets and 10 drawdown tickets, $5,000;

– Super Bowl Champs – includes 10 dinner tickets and five drawdown tickets, $2,500;

– Touchdown – includes five draw down tickets, $1,000;

– Field Goal – includes three draw down tickets, $600;

– Extra Point – includes one draw down ticket, $400.

Last year more than 347 people attended the event which raised more than $90,000 for the organization. All proceeds from the event go directly toward supporting the operations at the homeless shelter.

”This year we are reaching for the stars again with a goal of raising $100,000,” Boyles said.

Boyles shared a few numbers to show the impact the organization has had over the past year.

”The Shepherd’s House has provided shelter to 225 individuals in 2019. None of this is possible without community involvement and support. However, in 2018, the shelter had to turn away 504 people, due to lack of space.

“Since the doors opened in 2003 the Shepherds House has served over 2,400 people, provided over 63,000 nights of shelter and provided over 190,000 meals,” she said.

“As we are going into our seventh year of serving those less fortunate, it will be a year of hopes and dreams of our wonderful journey.”

In addition to the live entertainment, the draw-down, the food and silent auction, Boyles said the video of the Oct. 14 groundbreaking of the new facility will be available to view for the first time publicly.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the event or the operations of the Shepherd’s House contact Boyles at 336-786-1420.

Additionally, monetary and other donations to the shelter can be mailed to P.O. Box, 1722, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or dropped off at the shelter’s location at 227 Rockford Street.

Shepherd’s House hopes to raise $100K at tailgate party