Allen Boys in concert Saturday in Yadkinville

The Allen Boys, of Mount Airy, will be in concert Saturday at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. Also appearing in concert there that night will be the Dedicated Men of Zion. Submitted photo

Submitted photo The Allen Boys, of Mount Airy, will be in concert Saturday at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. Also appearing in concert there that night will be the Dedicated Men of Zion. -

Music lovers can expect a night of Southern gospel and soul featuring Mount Airy’s Sacred Steel-led rhythms of The Allen Boys, along with harmonies of the Dedicated Men of Zion during a concert at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville.

The performance is the final concert of the annual Sounds of the Mountains concert series presented in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center and Yadkin Arts Council.

Sacred steel is a blues-gospel genre that arose in Pentecostal-Holiness churches in the 1930s. The Allen Boys bring the genre to the secular world. Combining the sounds of gospel with blues, rock, and country, The Allen Boys are North Carolina’s only touring Sacred Steel band.

The Allen Boys developed their love for music and learned to play a variety of musical instruments in the church at an early age. Introducing a new era of inspirational music to the world, they create a signature sound they call “taking you to church.” The group brings a dynamic, high energy, foot-stomping show that’s not to be missed.

Opening the show is the Dedicated Men of Zion. Led by Anthony Daniels, the members of this gospel vocal group grew up together attending church in eastern North Carolina. Daniels recalls that music was taken seriously in his home. His mother taught him to sing in harmony, and by age 7 he led his church’s choir. Each member grew up deeply immersed in song and faith.

The Dedicated Men of Zion have recorded two albums and are establishing themselves as an emerging group across North Carolina. “We love what we do, we love the purpose,” Daniels says. The Dedicated Men of Zion are on the Music Maker Relief Foundation’s artist roster.

Sounds of the Mountains is part of the Blue Ridge Music Center’s On the Road series of concerts and events hosted in partnership with regional arts and cultural organizations while its home on the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed for winter. These shows bring the living musical and cultural traditions of the Blue Ridge Mountains off the hilltops and into other communities in North Carolina and Virginia.

Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or call the Yadkin Arts Council at 336-679-2941.