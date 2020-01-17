Founder of Leonard Buildings passes

Tyson Leonard, the co-founder and longtime owner of Leonard Buildings, passed away Wednesday at the age of 80. Submitted photo

One of Surry County’s longtime business leaders has died at the age of 80.

Tyson Leonard operated Leonard Buildings and Truck Covers in Holly Springs for decades before retiring and selling the company four and a half years ago. The Leonard family announced Friday that Tyson died Wednesday died of natural causes.

Tyson and his brother Mike started Leonard Aluminum Utility Buildings in 1964 in their hometown of Swainsboro, Georgia. A few years later Tyson expanded the company to Winston-Salem, where it grew to a multistate business.

The headquarters later moved next to the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport in Holly Springs, where the company manufactures storage sheds, utility buildings and utility trailers, as well as stocking a vehicle accessories warehouse.

The Leonards stated that Tyson was a standout athlete at Swainsboro High School (Class of 1957), breaking school records in both track and football. He would later bounce around between colleges with Clemson, Wofford and Troy State University.

In 1961 Tyson played for the Atlanta semi-pro football team Atlanta Spartans before returning to his hometown and starting a business with his brother.

The family said that it was while Tyson was working at the Winston-Salem location that he met a young nurse with Baptist Hospital. Sandra Phillips would later become his bride and remain his wife for almost 50 years.

Tyson and Sandra resided locally for many years before moving to a farm on the New River in Independence, Virginia.

In May 2015, the weekly real estate listings showed Tyson and Sandra selling a condominium in the Pilot Mountain area. Three months later, a big announcement came.

In August 2015, Leonard Buildings and Truck Covers announced that Tyson and Sandra were selling the company so they could enjoy retirement.

A small group of senior managers at Leonard teamed up with Copeley Capital, a Charlotte-based entity, to make the purchase.

David O’Neal became the CEO of Leonard Buildings. In the obituary for Tyson, the Leonard family wrote, “David O’Neal was a special friend, and the family thanks you greatly for your dedication to the company and for your friendship.”

The Leonards built the company from scratch to a local manufacturing operation with 150 workers as well as 56 retail locations in five states, adding up to more than 400 employees altogether, the company stated at the time of the sale announcement.

In his spare time, Tyson made use of his college studies in animal husbandry. Leonard Farms became nationally known for raising Longhorn cattle. For many years it was the site of Longhorn sales attracting buyers from all over the country. Tyson was a well-known and respected member of the Longhorn Breeders Association of America.

Some people reacted to the news with remarks:

Sorry to hear that the auto industry lost another legend. Tyson was a great man to talk to and get great advice from. Tyson would give you advice even when you didn’t want it. I’m thankful for the wisdom I received from Tyson. — John Robinson

Sorry you are gone, sir. You taught me so much, and your confidence in me inspired more confidence in myself. Forever grateful. — Andy Carlson

Thank you, Tyson. You have made a huge difference in my life, and I will be forever grateful. I will always cherish my many wonderful memories I had with you both at work and on our many trips and conversations we had together. Rest in peace, my great friend. — Keith Simmons

Tyson was never one to sit quietly in the corner; he was a man of action and generous to a fault. I helped pack many of the food boxes that he gave away. I worked for Mr. Leonard for 29 years and never drew unemployment. I wonder how many other families like mine have achieved the American dream of home ownership because of this man. I’m so thankful to have known you and will never forget you. — Jenny Combs

The visitation and celebration of life will take place today at Moody Funeral Home, 206 W. Pine St. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., then Rev. Jon Cawley will officiate the 2 p.m. service.

Burial will take place next weekend in the family plot at the Swainsboro (Georgia) City Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 26.

