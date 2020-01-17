Mount Airy Police Reports

• Equipment, tools and other property with a total value of more than $5,000 was discovered stolen Monday from multiple vehicles at a local auto dealership, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

In addition to Mount Airy Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Fiat on North Andy Griffith Parkway, the victims of the crime are listed as Roger Dale Golding II, who is associated with M&M Signs on Ladonia Church Road; Sterling Hardy of Hardy Farms on Judsville School Road, Dobson; and Raquel Salmeron Carbajal of Clover Lane.

A 2016 Dodge 5500 truck owned by Golding was among the vehicles targeted.

The property stolen included a Miller-Wildcat 220-volt welder/generator, DeWalt power drill, two Bosch hammer drills, two Milwaukee impact drivers, a DeWalt hammer drill, a voltmeter, a tool bucket with assorted hand tools, a Makita grinder, a neon meter, assorted hammer drill bits, a 100-foot extension cord, a Milwaukee pack-out tool box and a fleet fuel card.

The stolen card, owned by M&M Signs, later was fraudulently used to buy merchandise of an undisclosed value at Circle K on Rockford Street.

• Another illegal entry of a motor vehicle was discovered Tuesday at the residence of Robert Lee Burchett on Starlite Road, where a gray boom speaker of unknown make, valued at $100, was stolen from his 2006 Nissan Sentra. It was entered through an unlocked door.

• Samuel Day Simmons, 25, of 140 School St., was arrested on an assault and battery charge early Saturday in the area of Market and Franklin streets. Officers responding to a fight call at that location observed Simmons striking another individual in the face with his fist, police records state.

Simmons was ordered held in the Surry County Jail until sober or turned over to a responsible adult, with his appearance in District Court slated for March 5.

• A dog was stolen last Friday from the home of its owner, Helen Rose Eleanor Smith, on West Poplar Street. The animal was identified as a brindle pit bull. Although there are suspects in the case, it is listed as inactive.

• A license plate, number PCH4828, was discovered stolen last Friday from a 2007 Ford Edge owned by April Marie Sepeda while it was parked at her residence on Welch Street.

• A case of obtaining property by false pretense surfaced on Jan. 9 in which My Home Furnishings LLC on South Main Street was victimized. It involved an undisclosed sum of money being wired to a fraudulent account.

• Robert Russell Hodges Jr., 31, of 418 Perry Taylor Road, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon on Jan. 9, identified as a handgun. Hodges had been encountered by police during the early morning hours at Haymore Memorial Baptist Church on Rockford Street as part of a domestic investigation.

He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Feb. 18.

• Police learned on Jan. 8 of the larceny of a motor vehicle which occurred in late December, identified as a red 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $5,000 and bearing license tag number TAK3140. Its owner, Heather Marie Waskiel of Viewland Avenue, reported that a known individual had taken the SUV without permission and not returned the vehicle.

Also listed as stolen in the incident was other property with a total value of $805, including miscellaneous clothing, a Versace makeup bag, various makeup items, a booster seat, a digital watch and miscellaneous “adult items.”