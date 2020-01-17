Technology firm targets industrial park

Surry County Economic Development Partnership President Todd Tucker outlines plans for a data-storage center to locate at Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park in Mount Airy during a meeting Thursday night. Tom Joyce | The News

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners ended a meeting Thursday night on a high note — literally — by approving the sale of land in a city industrial park for a “cloud” facility.

This action came after board members learned that an unidentified firm — known only by the code name Project Phoenix — had offered to buy a site totaling about 14 acres in Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park for $40,000.

“Project Phoenix is a technology-related company,” explained Todd Tucker, the president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, the county’s chief industrial-recruitment agency.

Tucker said it wants to build a facility in the park located off U.S. 601 which would offer cloud-based storage — a growing trend that allows businesses or other large users of computerized data to have it kept in a system located off-site.

The use of remote cloud-based centers has become an alternative to having data stored on-site at a business or other entity due to space and security factors.

Tucker told Mount Airy officials Thursday night that the Project Phoenix company represented an opportunity to significantly increase the municipal tax base, with a potential investment of $10 million involved. The facility would contain an array of computer servers and other equipment.

“But there will be no jobs created by this — none,” Tucker added.

Still, the project offers a number of pluses in addition to expanding the city’s tax base.

This includes utilizing property that is not suitable for manufacturing or other uses.

“The site for this project is located in the Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park on a piece of property not previously identified as an industrial site,” Tucker mentioned. “The site is in a part of the park that has two power line easements on it, making (it) not as attractive for many of our clients.”

Tucker said there is no real problem with the land, located across the street from Acme Stone, except for its configuration due to the transmission lines. “So it makes it kind of long and narrow,” he described.

“It does, however, fit the need for this company very well.”

Commissioner Jon Cawley asked during Thursday night’s discussion if the cloud-storage facility would be the highest and best use of the city property.

“Is somebody (else) going to put 10 million dollars in it?” the Economic Development Partnership official responded. “No.”

The property in question hasn’t been targeted for anything else, Tucker emphasized. “It was not a set-up site,” he said of one that’s typically made available to industrial clients. “We didn’t even have it surveyed yet.”

Tucker said the company will require much power to operate and he has been working with Duke Energy to accommodate its needs.

He declined to identify the Project Phoenix entity until it formally agrees to the property purchase.

City Attorney Hugh Campbell said the transaction will include an “unwind” provision allowing the municipality to re-acquire the land if the company hasn’t fulfilled its plans within two years.

Commissioner Tom Koch suggested that the surveying costs, estimated at several thousand dollars, be deducted from the re-purchase price if the situation comes down to that.

The land-sale approval was the last action item on the city board’s agenda Thursday night, and there had been no advance word publicly that such a matter would be considered.

It originally was listed as one to be discussed in a closed session after other business was conducted during the meeting.

However, the Project Phoenix issue was moved to the open session for discussion and possible action at the urging of Commissioner Ron Niland, reflecting a campaign promise he had made last year for more transparency in city government.

“I am not big on closed sessions,” said Niland, who presided over Thursday night’s meeting in the absence of Mayor David Rowe as part of Niland’s dual role as mayor pro tem.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

