Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Cassie Marie Eades, 32, of Woodland Drive, Elkin, was served warrants for the Elkin Police Department Dec. 7 charging her with felony breaking and entering of a vehicle and felony attempted larceny, both dated Nov. 26. She was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

Also on Jan. 14 she faces charges of second-degree trespassing, shoplifting and misdemeanor larceny.

On Jan. 30 the charge is felony obtaining property by false pretense.

On Feb. 12 in Yadkinville she faces a felony charge listing probation violation.

• Jason Dean Branch, 40, of Linville Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 8 for failure to appear in Iredell County court Nov. 15 on four misdemeanors. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date in Statesville.

On Jan. 23 in Statesville the charges are two counts each of driving while license revoked, no car insurance, having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag, and driving with no registration.

• Shannon Marie Douglas, 42, of Toms Creek Church Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Dec. 8 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Dec. 4. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 8 court date in Danbury.

In Guilford County she has a Jan. 16 court date for a charge of second-degree trespassing, then a Jan. 21 charge of first-degree trespassing (entering and refusing to leave).

On Jan. 29 in Forsyth County she faces four driving-related charges.

Then on Jan. 30 in Dobson she faces driving while impaired, failure to stop for a siren or light, and a possible 30-day revocation of her license.

• Justin Ray Lawson, 31, of Athey Simmons Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 9 for failure to appear in court Nov. 22. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a court appearance later that day.

• Worney Jay Wiles, 57, of Ernest Brindle Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Dec. 9 for failure to appear in court Nov. 13. He was given a $500 secured bond and a court appearance later that day.

He has a Feb. 25 court date for two counts of driving while license revoked.

• Tyler Everette Key, 23, of Bryan Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Dec. 9 for failure to appear in court Nov. 18 on two misdemeanors. He was given a Jan. 9 court date.

On March 2 he faces charges of failure to maintain lane control, driving while impaired, no car insurance, no registration, and resisting an officer.

In May 2015 he was convicted of disorderly conduct and assault on a school official. He received probation, a suspended sentence and community service.

• Amanda Dawn Hodges, 29, of Eleanor Avenue, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 9 for failure to appear in court Aug. 15 on three charges and Oct. 4 on one charge. She was given a $31,500 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.

On Dec. 17 she pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of stolen goods. She received a suspended sentence and probation for three years.

On Jan. 6 she pleaded guilty to larceny and drug paraphernalia. She again received probation and a suspended sentence.

She has a Feb. 19 court date to face a charge of felony larceny of a firearm.

Hodges became a convicted felon in February 2015 when she was convicted of selling a Schedule II drug and possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug.

She spent three months in prison in 2016 after her probation was revoked.

• Michael Kenny Thomas, 21, of Turkey Ford Road, Dobson, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with aggravated assault. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 9 court date.

• Clayton James Couch, 35, of Martin Ridge Road, State Road, was served warrants Dec. 10 charging him with five felony counts of “all other offenses” dated Aug. 20 and 28 in Wilkes County. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 13 court date in Wilkesboro.

Couch was in Dobson court that Dec. 10 pleading guilty to several charges including felonies: four counts of breaking and entering, larceny and larceny after breaking and entering. He also was convicted of first-degree trespassing, misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny, and damage to property.

He received probation and a suspended sentence, which could be activated by any further convictions.

• Kevin Lee Martin, 42, of H.G. Lewis Road, Thurmond, was served a criminal summons Dec. 10 charging him with misdemeanor larceny, dated Nov. 12 for the Jonesville Police Department. He was given a Jan. 14 court date in Yadkinville.

• Angela Hope Holder, 33, of Blanco Ridge Trail, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Dec. 10 charging her with felony “all other offenses,” dated that day. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Feb. 3 court date.

According to the court docket, on that day she faces counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed gun, five traffic citations, and possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

Holder has a long history of convictions going back to March 2008 with two counts of larceny, possession of Schedule IV and VI controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, and having her driver’s license revoked.

In November 2008 the convictions were for breaking and entering, two counts of larceny, possession of stolen goods, second-degree trespassing, and injury to personal property.

She became a felon in September 2010 with felony breaking and entering and larceny of firearms. She also was convicted of 10 counts of passing worthless checks, obtaining property by false pretense, and possessing an explosive.

In 2015 she spent four months in prison after convictions for felony larceny of a vehicle and two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

In April 2018 the convictions were for second-degree trespassing, shoplifting and drug paraphernalia.

In September 2018 she was convicted of felony receiving a stolen vehicle as well as second-degree trespassing, larceny, assault, and drug paraphernalia. She spent five months in prison.

While she was in prison she was also convicted of two counts of larceny and second-degree trespassing.

In April 2019 she went to prison for three months after being convicted of a felony post-release violation. She was released July 1.

