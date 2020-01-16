Board to eye culinary school grant

The “Cube Building” that is part of the old Spencer’s textile mill complex, seen from Lovill Street, is targeted for a culinary program for which Mount Airy officials are scheduled to discuss a federal grant during a meeting tonight. Tom Joyce | The News

The Spencer’s redevelopment project in Mount Airy has not been publicly discussed by city officials for at least a couple of months, but that will change tonight when efforts to establish a culinary school are revisited.

It is targeted for a structure known as the “Cube Building,” located at the rear of the former textile mill complex the municipality has owned and sought to find new uses for since 2014.

During a meeting today at 7 p.m., the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider the authorization of a grant application to aid plans for the culinary program, including renovations to the empty manufacturing facility.

The city government is pursuing that project in partnership with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC), a Kernersville-based alliance of local government units, 74 altogether, which includes Mount Airy.

PTRC officials have said the proposed culinary institute would train students in need of employment opportunities for chef and other high-paying jobs in the area restaurant industry — while supplying it with needed personnel. Plans for the school also have included a catering component that would generate revenues, along with a workforce development center operated by Surry Community College.

The project would involve an expansion to Mount Airy of an existing entity in Winston-Salem, the Providence Culinary Training Program. It is associated with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

City government documents indicate that the grant application to be considered tonight is with the federal Economic Development Administration. It provides funding for infrastructure, facilities, planning, feasibility studies and similar projects to improve regional economies, which conforms to the plans for re-purposing the Cube Building.

Earlier, a grant was sought from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the culinary program, but the application was unsuccessful during what one city official has called a highly competitive process. It was for $1.5 million.

The sum targeted by the latest application for the Economic Development Administration is not identified in city documents, but is believed to be $3.5 million, based on previous reports. If approved by the commissioners, the city and Piedmont Triad Regional Council will be co-applicants for the grant.

Matthew Dolge, the council’s executive director, is scheduled to give a presentation on the grant plan tonight before the commissioners act.

Other business

Among other items on the meeting agenda, the city commissioners are scheduled to:

• Consider the awarding of a contract for a major water-system improvement project in the area of Maple and Merritt streets.

• Receive a report from Fire Chief Zane Poindexter on activities of his department during 2019.

• Discuss the method in which minutes, or official records, of council meetings are prepared.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

