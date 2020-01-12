Surry Arts film festival accepting entries

Several participants in the 2019 Surry Arts Council Film Festival are seen on stage during the event. Submitted photo

The Surry Arts Council is accepting submissions for the upcoming Surry Arts Film Festival.

“We started the festival last year, and it was a success,” said Courtney Thompson, director of operations. “We’re hoping to build on that success for an even better event this year.”

Last year there were 12 submissions from five schools: Mount Airy High School; Surry County Schools’ three traditional high schools, East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central; and UNC School of the Arts.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to showcase their original films at a professional theater and also to get feedback from professionals. We plan to have filmmakers from the area comment on submissions,” Thompson said.

Eligible applicants must be in grades 9-12 and films must have been produced during the 2019-20 school year. Submissions should be DVD or Bluray format and should not exceed 10 minutes in length, and applicants must have all necessary rights and releases to all presented persons, audio and visual media presented in the film. Films must be appropriate for all audiences.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 6. Scoring elements include originality, production value, message, and entertainment value. Those selected for screening will be notified by Friday, March 27. The Film Festival is Tuesday, April 14, at 7 pm, at the Historic Earle Theatre.

“I’m really looking forward to the festival,” Thompson said. “Young people have a unique perspective, and their films express not only their creative vision but also what they consider important and noteworthy.”

For complete guidelines or any additional information, contact Thompson at 336-786-7998 or courtney@surryarts.org.

