City being sued over dog park

A Mount Airy man has taken his opposition to a planned dog park in town to another level, filing a lawsuit Friday against city officials over their October approval of the facility on public property.

The suit is asking the court declare the Oct. 17 vote “null and void.” The complaint filed by Richard Fawcett, a retired attorney, alleges that the city government violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law due to discussions on the dog park being held during closed sessions or otherwise improperly and illegally.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit — filed in Surry County Superior Court — are the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners along with two former members of the board, Shirley Brinkley and Dean Brown, who were part of the Oct. 17 unanimous decision. Three new commissioners joined the five-member group in early December.

In reaction to the lawsuit filing, City Attorney Hugh Campbell said he had not read it when contacted Friday but believes the commissioners’ action in October was legal and proper.

The dog park, envisioned on property along the Emily B. Taylor Greenway behind the Lowes Foods/Roses shopping center, was approved by the commissioners at the urging of the Mount Airy and Surry Sunrise Rotary clubs.

Those groups, which are spearheading the canine recreation park on a joint basis, had raised around $30,000 at last report toward developing the facility on a space of less than one acre. They believe the planned Rotary Pup 27030 Dog Park is needed to provide a fenced-in place for canines to freely exercise and socialize in a municipality with a strictly enforced leash law.

Fawcett, himself a dog owner, has been openly critical of the facility since it became public, citing concerns about the location chosen, including his belief that is too small and will detract from the nearby greenway. Lack of available public parking nearby is another issue raised by the retiree, who favors property near B.H. Tharrington Primary School for the dog park instead.

The plaintiff in the suit also has questioned the city’s ability to require canine owners to clean up after their pets and the health hazard not doing so would pose.

Suit targets process

Fawcett’s lawsuit refers to those concerns, yet for legal purposes focuses on the process leading up to approval being given by the commissioners for the dog park as allegedly violating state law.

The action in October occurred during a meeting in which the park proposal was appearing on their agenda for the first time, specifically involving a presentation on it by a Rotary member.

No public hearings or other announced sessions had been held to allow citizen input on the plan, and the item was listed on the agenda for Oct. 17 as only the presentation with no mention of a possible vote. There also was little discussion on it then among the commissioners.

A meeting of the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Commission in April, when the dog park effort was endorsed by that group, was apparently the only other time it was discussed publicly.

“Although the notice of (its) quarterly meetings is posted, it is difficult to find,” the lawsuit states regarding the parks and rec group, “and there is no agenda posted as to what is scheduled for the meeting, so it is worthless.”

Meanwhile, there was an active effort to avoid the dog park proposal being addressed publicly during this time, the suit charges.

Among the documents filed in it are excerpts from emails Fawcett said he received after a newspaper article surrounding his opposition was published on Nov. 24 with the headline “Greyhound owner questions dog park plans.” That article also is included in the lawsuit, constituting seven of its 14 pages.

Those emails are said to have come from a local Rotarian, not identified, who said the idea for the dog park had been devised more than a year ago.

“A pause for multiple weeks for public forums on dissecting the details was not a part of the proposal, nor should it have been,” states one of the email excerpts.

“That sort of thing would have ended up being a public circus, with everybody who has ever owned a dog professing to be an expert on the subject.”

The lawsuit further states that at no time during the park’s design stage did the Defendant (the city board) hold a public meeting on the project.

“Plaintiff alleges upon information and belief that Defendant held one or more closed meetings during this time to discuss a dog park, which meetings violated (the) North Carolina Open Meetings Law,” it says.

“The conduct of the Defendant during this time was consistent with the Rotary clubs’ insistence that public forums were not part of the proposal.”

Fawcett’s lawsuit claims the commissioners approving the dog park were “improperly influenced to the extent that they could not effectively perform their official duties.”

City leaders basically accepted the Rotary proposal without questioning the location, size and configuration of the canine facility, it contends.

“The Defendants, elected public officials, failed to hold public forums and failed to ask intelligent questions” about the specifics of the facility to be developed on city property.

Along with seeking to have the dog park approval overturned by the court, the lawsuit asks that costs of the case be paid by the defendant.

Little work has occurred at the canine facility site thus far. A large sign announcing it as the future home of Rotary Pup 27030 Dog Park has been erected and orange X’s are painted on a number of trees there, which presumably are to be cut down to accommodate the project.

City attorney responds

Campbell, the city attorney, was unable to comment on the merits of Fawcett’s lawsuit when reached Friday.

“I’ve not seen anything that he’s filed,” said Campbell, who also didn’t think it had been served on any others in city government at that time.

“At this point,” he added, “I cannot comment on it until I see what’s been filed.”

But when asked if he thought that the commissioners’ vote on the matter in October was proper, the city attorney answered in the affirmative.

“It was all approved in an open session and it was on the agenda,” Campbell said. The city attorney indicated that he saw no problems with how the commissioners handled the dog park process from a legal standpoint.

With Fawcett’s objections having become public, Campbell also was asked if Mount Airy officials had considered any action lately to forestall a possible lawsuit, such as voting to reverse the dog park approval.

“I don’t think I can comment on those conversations,” he said.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

