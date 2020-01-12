Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Tony Lee Shinault, 48, of Franklin Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 18 for failure to appear in court Nov. 4. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.

On Jan. 17 he has a court appearance for charges of no driver’s license, no car insurance, no registration, and having a fictitious or altered title/registration/plate.

On April 3 he faces additional charges of no license, no insurance, no vehicle inspection, and having a fictitious or altered title/registration/plate.

• Vance Franklin Shinault Jr., 48, of Little Rock Trail, Ararat, was served criminal summonses Dec. 1 charging him with assault and intimidation, dated Nov. 26. The complainant is Jimmy Carson of Ararat. Shinault was given a Jan. 6 court date.

On Feb. 11 he faces charges of assault and communicating threats.

On Feb. 21 the charges are speeding, reckless driving with wanton disregard, no motorcycle endorsement on his license, no vehicle insurance, no bike inspection, and expired registration.

• Heather Leigh Linkous, 39, of Blue Jay Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 1 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Oct. 9. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 13 court date in Danbury.

• John David Smith, 53, of Cana, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Dec. 2 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a charge of first-degree trespassing/remaining on site. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 13 court date.

• Charles Edward Danley, 42, Austin Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 2 for failure to appear in court Sept. 19. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 20 court date.

On Jan. 15 he has a court appearance for a charge of resisting an officer.

• Makel Javon Jamal Little, 21, of Gravely Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 3 for failure to appear in court Nov. 7 on three misdemeanor counts. He was given a $3,500 secured bond and a Dec. 23 court date.

On Jan. 27 he faces charges of possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, having a fictitious or altered title/registration/plate, and failure to pay court costs/fines of $285.

• Larry Wayne Jackson, 32, of Poplar Springs Road, State Road, was served an order for arrest Dec. 4 for failure to appear in court Nov. 20 on two misdemeanor counts. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 22 court date.

On Jan. 22 the charges he faces are two counts of probation violation and two counts of probation violation by leaving the county.

• Brittany Scuyler Rector, 32, of Oscar Calloway Road, Thurmond, was served an order for arrest Dec. 4 for failure to appear in court Dec. 2. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Jan. 13 court date.

She is charged with felony possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having an expired tag.

Rector was scheduled to have been in court Friday on charges of driving while license revoked and speeding.

• Jacob Aaron Shinault, 25, Imogene Church Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Dec. 4 charging him with failure to pay child support, dated that day. He was given a $450 cash bond and a Jan. 15 court date.

• Richard Jason Zagurski, 50, of Cana, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Dec. 5 for failure to appear in court Dec. 3 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

• James Smith, 74, of Old Railroad Grade Road, Thurmond, was served a criminal summons Dec. 6 charging him with assault and battery, dated Dec. 3. The complainant is Michael Ridenour of Thurmond. Smith was given a Jan. 7 court date.

• Imani Victoria Grey Jessup, 23, of Grace Road, Westfield, was served an order for arrest Dec. 6 for failure to appear in court July 3 on two misdemeanor charges. She was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Jan. 29 court date.

She has a March 20 court date for a charge of driving while license revoked.

• Sabrina Summers Charles, 38, of Southridge Place, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 6 for failure to appear in court Dec. 2. She was given a $30,000 secured bond and a Jan. 27 court date.

The charges are felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, carrying a concealed weapon, no car insurance, and having a revoked or suspended plate.

• Brian Russell Smith, 45, of South Ridge Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 6 for failure to appear in court Nov. 18. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Jan. 2 court date.

• Shane Scott Moxley, 25, of Casey Lane, Ararat, was served warrants Dec. 6 charging him with five counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, all dated June 16-17. He was given a $30,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.

On Jan. 27 in Danbury the full list of charges he faces are felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking in, six counts of felony larceny of a firearm, felony possession of stolen goods, and injury to real property.

• Dora Jane Wilson, 55, of Main Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 6 for failure to appear in court Jan. 24 on a charge of resisting an officer. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 20 court date. She next has a court appearance on this charge Wednesday.

• Johnny James Wright Jr., 56, of Riverside Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 8 for failure to appear in New Hanover County court July 3. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 10 court date.

He faces charges of hit and run/leaving the scene of property damage, driving while license revoked, and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

• At the same address on Riverside Drive, Crystal Gail Lang, 39, was served an order for arrest Dec. 8 for failure to appear in court Nov. 29. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 6 court date.

On Sept. 3 she received probation and a suspended sentence after convictions for felony breaking and entering of vehicles, two counts of larceny, DWI, driving while license revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

