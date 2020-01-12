‘Thelma Lou’ denies any link to new movie

Betty Lynn, aka “Thelma Lou,” chats with admirer Ben Currin of Mount Airy during one of her many autograph sessions with “Andy Griffith Show” fans in recent years. Tom Joyce | The News

One of the most popular members of “The Andy Griffith Show” family — actress Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou — is objecting to her name and likeness being used to promote a new Mayberry-themed movie.

“I have nothing to do with it,” Lynn said firmly Friday in reference to a planned feature film entitled “Mayberry Man.”

The production, first announced in August, is being spearheaded by children of actors appearing in the television series, including Stark and Cort Howell (whose father Hoke portrayed the character of Dud Wash in two episodes) and Gregory Schell. His dad Ronnie was a guest star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” but is best known for playing Duke Slater, a Marine buddy of Gomer Pyle.

That creative team has laid out ambitious plans for the movie project, which is to include some of those who had roles in the TV show in its cast.

Betty Lynn, who lives in Mount Airy, has top billing among those performers listed on an elaborate website promoting “Mayberry Man” — the only problem is, the longtime actress, now 93, said she has never agreed to be in the movie.

“I have never talked to them about anything,” Lynn said of those involved with the project.

This also includes her Thelma Lou character being used to raise funds for the production that is utilizing the Kickstarter method in which fans can donate and receive rewards such as roles in the movie or listings in its credits.

Pledges of $1,000 qualify for the “Thelma Lou Level” — allowing the contributor perks including being named an associate producer for the movie.

The “Andy Level” is the highest, requiring a $10,000 pledge in return for privileges including having one’s entire family appear in the film.

Here again, Lynn says the Thelma Lou fundraising effort, including an image of that character, was developed without her knowledge.

“I have never given them permission for anything having to do with me,” she added Friday regarding both her inclusion as a cast member or in any promotional solicitations by those engaged in the movie’s production.

“They have no right.”

Given that the presence of such material might lead casual observers to believe Lynn is wholeheartedly behind the project, the local celebrity objects to being portrayed in ways that endorse or lend credence to a production of which she has little knowledge.

“I have no interest in it,” Lynn emphasized. “I don’t want my name used.”

Lynn said she learned about her supposed involvement with the movie when reading a Thursday newspaper article announcing a launch party for “Mayberry Man” this coming Wednesday at a downtown Mount Airy restaurant, which will include seeking financial support.

She found the listing of her name in conjunction with that upsetting.

Howell brother responds

Stark Howell, when told later Friday of the Mount Airy resident’s objections, said he and others involved with the movie would comply with Lynn’s desire to remove any mention of her, including from the website.

“If she has an issue with it, we can take the Betty Lynn name off,” said Howell, who lives in Valencia, California. “She can consider that done.”

Howell indicated that a misunderstanding might have led to Betty Lynn being listed as a cast member of “Mayberry Man.”

“I asked her last Mayberry Days if she would like to be in the movie,” he recalled. This occurred while Lynn was greeting fans and signing autographs during the annual September festival in Mount Airy which celebrates “The Andy Griffith Show.”

“She kind of gave me a look like ‘what would this mean?” Howell said, seemingly wondering about any requirements or obligations on her part.

But he was left with the impression that Lynn was agreeable to appearing in the movie, if not in a character role at least in footage of her interacting with fans.

The plot of “Mayberry Man” involves an arrogant movie star being charged with speeding in a small Southern town and sentenced by a judge to attend Mayberry Fest, a festival celebrating “The Andy Griffith Show.” While immersed in the modern-day Mayberry, the movie star discovers the true meaning of friendship and family.

Howell acknowledged Friday that he had spoken with Lynn at a busy time during Mayberry Days and there might have been some confusion about her involvement with the movie.

He said the desire to have the Thelma Lou actress appear in it was well-intended, and not achieving this in some way could have been considered a gross oversight.

“I was just thinking about the fans.”

Howell also said Friday that he had prepared himself for the possibility of some feathers being ruffled as “Mayberry Man” took shape.

“I knew at some point we were going to upset somebody,” he said of issues such as someone complaining about a lack of screen credit.

“It’s not a surprise,” he added regarding Betty Lynn’s concerns, reiterating that references to her will cease.

”We have no problem with taking that off,” Howell pledged.

No interest at all

Lynn said Friday that even if a possible role with “Mayberry Man” and its concept had been fully explained to her, she would not have wanted to be a part of the production.

“That is nothing I’d be interested in,” she said.

The woman who spent many years in the Hollywood fold pointed out that the Howell brothers and others have the creative right to make a Mayberry-related movie.

However, she prefers to leave its storyline alone — forever entrenched in the annals of black-and-white television history.

“I like the Griffith show the way it is,” Lynn remarked.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

