Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy woman landed in jail on drug charges early Tuesday after a suspicious-vehicle investigation in the Walmart parking lot, according to city police department reports. Maranda Lee Castano, 38, of 263 October Lane, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Castano was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court next Tuesday.

• Kandace Hope Counts, 22, of 186 Smith Lane, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense stemming from a Friday incident at Walmart. Counts allegedly stole items from store shelves and returned the un-purchased merchandise at the customer service counter for a gift card of undisclosed value.

A $1,000 secured bond was set for Counts, who was not actually incarcerated, according to police records, with the case slated to be heard during the Feb. 20 session of Surry District Court.

• Police learned Saturday of two incidents involving financial transaction card fraud, with Helen Rose Eleanor Smith of West Poplar Street listed as the victim. An unknown suspect used a child-support card belonging to Smith to fraudulently withdraw unspecified sums of cash from ATMs located on North Andy Griffith Parkway and Independence Boulevard.

The crimes occurred between late November and late December.

• A man listed as homeless was jailed under a $31,000 secured bond Friday at Walmart after allegedly stealing various hunting items valued at $2,542. Sean Patrick McCormack, 48, was charged with felonious larceny, felonious possession of stolen goods/property and also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court on a shoplifting/concealment case.

McCormack additionally was charged Friday with second-degree trespassing due to previously being banned from Walmart.

• Two golf carts with a total value in the $15,000 to $20,000 range were discovered stolen on Jan. 1 from Golf Cart Outlet of Mount Airy on North Andy Griffith Parkway. A lock was cut in order to remove the carts, identified as E-Z-Go models.