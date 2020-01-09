Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Alyssa Marie Flanagan, 19, of Pratt Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Nov. 20 for failure to appear in court the day before. She was given a $3,000 secured bond; no court date was listed.

On Jan. 14 in Winston-Salem she faces charges of driving while impaired and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21.

On Jan. 17 in Dobson she faces hit and run/leaving the scene of property damage, driving after consuming alcohol under age 21, and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

On Jan. 22 in Dobson she faces larceny, possession of stolen goods, and two counts of violating probation.

On Aug. 28, 2018, she was convicted of larceny, stolen goods, damage to property, and underage drinking. She was given one year of probation.

Just shy of a year from that date she was arrested and charged with crimes for Aug. 1, 2019, including underage drinking, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and drug paraphernalia. She was convicted of these offenses on Nov. 26 in Danbury. She was given a suspended sentence, time served in the county jail, and two years of probation.

• Ryan Gray Hardy, 29, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 20 for Alleghany County charging him with civil contempt related to nonsupport of a child. He was placed under a $4,566 cash bond with a Dec. 12 court date in Sparta.

• Kenneth Lee Burnette, 52, of Christie Creek Way, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 21 for failure to appear in court Sept. 3 on six misdemeanor charges. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 21 court date.

These charges include failure to stop for a stop sign/red light, driving without a license, driving with no insurance, having a fictitious or altered title/registration/plate, having a canceled registration, and failure to surrender a license plate.

• Justin Dean Pyrtle, 33, of Dunaway Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Nov. 21 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Oct. 8. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 4 court date in Danbury.

He has a Jan. 14 court date in Danbury for a charge of injury to real property.

• Misty Dawn Oakley, 34, of Rosewood Drive, Mount Airy, was arrested on Rockford Street in the city and charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed under a $10,000 secured bond with a Jan. 29 court date.

Before that on Jan. 13 she faces charges of felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, possession of Schedule II, III, IV and VI controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and attempted larceny.

On Feb. 12 the charges are felony possession of meth, felony possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, marijuana paraphernalia, and felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle.

• Jennifer Michelle Walker, 25, of Hattie Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 21 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. She was given a $40,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.

On that date she was convicted on two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug. She received probation and a suspended sentence.

On Feb. 7 she faces charges of speeding, driving while license revoked, having a fictitious or altered title/registration/plate, no insurance, and no vehicle inspection.

• Zeuz Martinez Estrada, 42, of Red Hill Creek Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 23 for failure to appear in court July 1 and Sept. 8. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

He is charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and reckless driving to endanger. He also faces another 30-day revocation of his license.

• Jason Lee Goad, 38, of Syracuse Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 23 charging him with failure to pay child support, dated Nov. 19. He was given a $426 cash bond and a Dec. 4 court date.

• Kenneth Bernard Doss, 64, of Hersey Collins Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 25 for failure to appear in court June 12 on a charge of driving while license revoked. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 27 court date.

• Amanda Leigh Stager, 31, of Franklin Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 25 for failure to appear in court Nov. 20 on a charge of failure to pay child support. She was given a $337.31 cash bond with a Dec. 4 court date.

• Dustin Aaron Wilson, 28, of Swannanoa, was served an order for arrest Nov. 26 for failure to appear in Iredell County court Nov. 7 on two misdemeanor counts. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 2 court date in Statesville.

• Willie Gray Bullins, 54, of Mountain Park Road, State Road, was served an order for arrest Nov. 25 charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated the day before. The victim is listed as Juanita Bullins. He was placed under a temporary hold with a court date the next day.

On Jan. 16 he faces eight charges: two counts of stalking and six counts of violating a restraining order.

• Kelly Danielle Matthews, 25, of Elkin, was served warrants Nov. 25 charging her with communicating threats in both Surry and Wilkes counties and injury to personal property in Surry. These warrants were dated Nov. 18 or 19. She was released on a written promise to appear in Dobson court Dec. 13.

• Jacob Daniel Edward Howell, 29, of Sneads Ferry, was served warrants charging him with making harassing phone calls and communicating threats, dated Nov. 16. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.

• Octavis Reginald Davis, 33, of Winston-Salem, was stopped on U.S. 601 and served a criminal summons Nov. 25 charging him with larceny in Forsyth County, dated Jan. 14, 2016. He was given a Dec. 11 court date in Winston-Salem.

