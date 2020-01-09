County votes 3-2 on personnel policy

Doug Jones, front row, left, the county fire marshal, and John Shelton, county emergency services director, stand before the county board in 2017, including, back row, Commissioners Van Tucker and Eddie Harris and then-Commissioner Larry Phillips. Jeff Linville | The News

DOBSON — By a 3-2 margin, the Surry County Board of Commissioners voted for a new employee policy that created a lengthy conversation when it first arose in October.

At that fall meeting, two county department heads came before the board saying that their departments have had an unwritten policy in place for years that they had been advised needed to be put down in writing.

John Shelton, director of county emergency services, and Doug Jones, county fire marshal, appeared before the board after speaking to the head of human resources.

Shelton, who has worked for the county more than 40 years, said the rule has been that if someone works in management in either his or Doug’s departments, then they should not be in management in a volunteer agency that overlaps with theirs, such as a rescue squad or volunteer fire department.

Shelton said the problem is that there is the potential for a conflict of interest between a person’s day job and volunteer position. For example, would the county want a fire marshal investigating a blaze if that same person was running the fire department that originally responded to the 911 call?

Jones said he hired a volunteer fire chief to work as an assistant fire marshal 15 or 20 years ago. That assistant had to walk a fine line between the two duties. He was good about maintaining that division, but there were certainly times when the two roles butted heads, Jones noted.

County Attorney Ed Woltz weighed in that this could blur the boundaries of the supervisory organization and the ones they are supposed to be supervising.

A debate arose over whether or not such a rule would upset the firefighters in the 17 volunteer fire departments around the county.

Commissioner Van Tucker said he wouldn’t want to arbitrarily step in and do something that offended the volunteers, but at the same time he could understand that the county needs to protect itself from a potential conflict of interest.

Chairman Larry Johnson, who has served as a liasion of sorts to the local fire departments, said in October that he hadn’t previously heard of an issue or difference of opinion between all the agencies, so why can’t he or she do both? The board might as well raise taxes now because it will have to hire a bunch of paid firefighters for when all the volunteers get fed up and quit.

He noted that some sheriff deputies have worked in fire departments.

Shelton said he by no means wants to restrict volunteerism. He pointed out that his own father and grandfather were fire chiefs and that he served as a fireman himself in his younger days.

At a previous meeting Shelton told how when his community got its first fire truck, there was no fire station to house the truck, so his grandfather let the department park the vehicle in his barn.

This is only about keeping out conflicts between management roles. He said the policy has already been in place 40 years; this is just making it official and in writing.

“I’m not a fan of unwritten policies,” Woltz said this week.

In a first draft before the board, Woltz said the written policy basically stated that an employee could be an assistant fire marshal and a fire chief as long as the worker wasn’t performing both duties at the same time.

It said that no one could be “fire marshal in charge or acting fire marshal” and be serving as chief or assistant chief of a fire department, rescue squad or chairman of the board of such an agency. This way it would affect someone actively serving in an active role on a case for the county.

Tucker said he didn’t care for the language because it would seem to muddy the water. What if Doug Jones is out sick one day and his assistants have to take over? One of them is the acting fire marshal at that point.

If ever a conflict is going to happen in a governmental regulatory agency, then it would happen in the fire marshal’s office when someone is serving as a fire chief, Tucker believed. He supported putting the policy down in definite, finite terms prohibiting actions that might cause a conflict.

“These policies are designed to protect the county,” said Commissioner Eddie Harris. “Some fire department personnel came up to me asking why I was picking on volunteers. This isn’t about that at all.” He said he didn’t know why a fire department would be upset with the county’s internal policy.

The county employs hundreds of people, and this policy only affects five positions: EMS head and assistant, fire marshal and two assistants (called fire prevention inspectors).

The county doesn’t want to be asking a manager, “Were you on the site as a fire chief or as a county employee?” said Harris, as it is ambiguous.

Chairman Johnson noted that the fire marshal acknowledged that a fellow once worked as an assistant fire marshal and fire chief without any conflict.

That was long ago, answered Harris. This is a different world than it was 20, 30 years ago.

At the meeting in October, Tucker and Harris were in favor of the policy, while Johnson, Bill Goins and Mark Marion spoke against it.

When the policy came to a vote this week, however, Commissioner Marion sided with Tucker and Harris to push the vote over the top.

Radio chatter

Folks who like to listen to scanners for the latest emergency news will have to program a new preset after a vote this week.

Stephanie Conner, director for the 911 Communications Center, asked the commissioners for permission to switch over one of its radio channels to a new frequency.

“As you are aware, we have had difficulty with the current frequency for some time,” Conner told the board. “Fire units have had considerable issues communicating with us and we … with them.”

“Through our radio vendor we found there was some interference coming over the channel that would knock our transmissions (radio and paging) off, hindering communications,” she said.

“Through some exhausting trial and error and investigation, we located the source of our interference. We also found the frequency we use is terribly congested. It was decided after review, the easiest way to improve communications was through a frequency change.

“We reached out to a licensing tech who researched a frequency that was less congested and better suited for our area,” she said. Some testing at that level found radio contact to be much improved.

The moved from 158.745 to 151.4825 didn’t resolve all problems, she admitted. With all the hills and valleys in Surry County, the testers still found dead spots, but it was better overall.

Conner filed an application for a frequency change with the Federal Communications Commission and paid a $250 licensing fee. She said all that is left is awaiting the license to arrive and having the county board approve the switch.

All agencies — in-county and out-of-county — who would need to use this channel to talk to Surry Communications would need to have their radios reprogrammed to accept the new frequency, Conner said.

Commissioner Bill Goins asked, “How much is this going to cost the average volunteer fire department?”

Conner said she couldn’t say. Some fire departments may have someone in-house who can do the signal change on their equipment, so she isn’t sure what it might cost if they have to pay someone to do it for them.

“Not even a ballpark figure?” asked Johnson. Are they looking at $1,000 or $10,000? These volunteer fire departments have their own budgets to worry about.

County Manager Chris Knopf interjected that the departments are aware of the change, they have been expecting it and are in favor of it. They likely have made plans for the equipment change, whether to have someone do the work or pay someone to do it for them.

After further discussion, the commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the measure.

