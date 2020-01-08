Hobby Lobby headed to mall

2021 opening eyed

By Tom Joyce - joyce@mtairynews.com
Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy has experienced its share of setbacks in recent years, but a positive development has come with an announcement that a Hobby Lobby store will be locating there.

“We can always use good news, and in fact, it’s extremely good news,” Mayor David Rowe said Wednesday in reacting to plans by the arts and crafts products chain to establish a presence in Mount Airy.

“I’m so glad Hobby Lobby is coming this way.”

The highly anticipated addition to the local retail community will occupy a 50,000-square-foot space at the northern end of Mayberry Mall which formerly was home to a Kmart store that closed about three years ago.

WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments, a South Carolina firm that bought the longtime local shopping center on U.S. 52 in early 2019, announced late Tuesday that it was “pleased to announce” the mall space had been leased to Hobby Lobby Stores Inc.

The store is expected to open during 2021 in the wake of ongoing renovations at the mall that was threatened with closure about two years ago due to structural deficiencies deemed a threat to public safety.

“Hobby Lobby is the only one that can answer that question,” WRS Development Manager Frank Peters said Wednesday concerning the timetable.

“Right now it looks like a 2021 opening.”

Holly Lobby Stores Inc., which originated in Oklahoma City in 1972 and is headquartered there, is the nation’s largest arts and crafts retailer. It has been in a growth mode of late, as evidenced by other stores opening in such locations as Virginia, West Virginia and Mississippi.

While the Mount Airy outlet will be one of more than 850 in the Holly Lobby fold, it has extra significance locally, according to Rowe, who after taking office in 2015 witnessed a downturn of the mall that opened in 1968.

‘They are a real good store and a great asset, of course,” he said.

“And they will get our mall rolling again, which is very important to the city,” Rowe added regarding its role as a regional retail hub. The mayor said the new business will enhance that role from an economic standpoint along with offering another shopping option.

“So it will be a good store for all of us,” the mayor remarked.

In addition to craft and hobby supplies, it offers fabric and sewing products, wedding and floral items, art supplies, mirrors and wall decor, yarn and needle art, jewelry and more.

Mayberry Mall had been threatened with closure in late 2017 due to neglect of the facility by its then-owner in New York. Problems with a leaky roof and other issues were accompanied by the departure of longtime national tenants including JCPenney.

While a separately owned, free-standing Belk store has continued to thrive at Mayberry Mall, only a handful of stores remain in the rest of the shopping center, from about 20 in mid-2017.

Just as local government leaders were poised to order the mall’s closure early the next year, an official with WRS, the South Carolina firm, came forward to express interest in purchasing and revamping the center.

Even that upswing in the fortunes of the mall was interrupted by a court battle involving Rural King, a retailer that initially intended to buy the former Kmart space. It became embroiled in a legal fight with WRS over first-refusal rights to acquire the rest of the shopping center.

Rural King abandoned its interest in it later in 2018, making way for the purchase of the entire mall by the South Carolina developer, excluding Belk located on the opposite end of the former Kmart space.

More occupants anticipated

WRS has pledged an aggressive marketing effort to recruit new tenants for the facility, with the lease to Hobby Lobby viewed as a breakthrough in that regard which is expected to lead to other occupants.

“I’ve gotten several calls today,” Peters, the WRS official, said Wednesday of contacts with various business groups to which the South Carolina firm has been talking.

“So I’m hoping to have the entire mall leased this year, if not sooner.”

In addition to retail outlets, Peters said WRS is hoping to lure a couple of restaurants to the mall, and along with national clothing and other stores, local boutique shops are sought. “We are looking at anybody that wants the space.”

Peters also mentioned that fitness centers are a hot commodity. “We’d love to have one of those,” he said. “It is a huge industry these days.”

Thirteen separate spaces are available at Mayberry Mall, ranging from 631 to 20,914 square feet, plus a building pad located adjacent to a present parking area.

Personnel with Sammy Phillips Electric Inc. were working at the shopping center Wednesday.

