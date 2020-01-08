Ruritans establish Cain Memorial Fund

Cain

The Shoals Ruritan Club will be honoring a long-time member of their community with the establishment of The John Henry Cain Memorial Fund.

A Kick Off Breakfast will take place on Saturday morning from 7:30 until 10 at the Shoals Ruritan Building, located at 3025 Shoals Road. A full country breakfast will be served on a donations-only basis with all proceeds from the morning to go toward the fund.

According to club members, the fund will be used each year to provide a donation to Shoals Elementary School. The school social worker will be able to disperse funds as needed with funds also available to meet school needs and help with school projects.

“If we need to, the club will help with funding this first year,” said Ruritan Brenda Brown. “We feel like this is a great way to honor his memory.”

Cain, an established and well-known automotive mechanic in the Shoals community, had for years operated his own business, Cain’s Garage, on Shoals Road. He was a past member and president of the Shoals Ruritan Club and a member of Pinnacle View Baptist Church. The community was left shaken when Cain, 72, was found dead at his home after having been shot on Feb. 9 of last year.

“He was a good-hearted man,” Brown said of Cain. “He was willing to drop whatever he was doing whenever somebody needed his help, day or night. It didn’t matter who you were or if he knew you. If you needed him, he would try to help. He has helped so many people in this community.”

Club members described Cain as a hard worker who was always willing to give back to his community.

“Doing this for the school is fitting,” Brown said. “He did so much for Shoals Elementary and the children there. He liked to provide treats for them and he would help out with school projects and trips.”

The annual breakfast will be held on the second Saturday of each year. The date will also serve as a tribute to Cain’s memory as, before his passing, Cain had enjoyed hosting a fish fry on the second Saturday of each January for his customers and friends.

“We’re hoping that all who knew and appreciated John Cain’s commitment to serve the people of the Shoals community will come out and support this cause,” Shoals Ruritan Wallye Jones said. “With the establishment of this fund, John H. Cain can be a name that will be remembered for generations to come.”

