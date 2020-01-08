Chamber taps 2020 officers, new board members

Etringer

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce board of directors recently named its officers for 2020, as well as filling several board seats.

James Etringer, of Workforce Unlimited, was named chairman, while Lilnette Phillips, of the State Employees Credit Union, was named vice chair/chair-elect for 2021.

Luke Morrison, Gates Pharmacy, was named treasurer, and Chris Lumsden, of Northern Regional Hospital, was named vice chair. John Philips, of State Farm Insurance, became the immediate past chairman, while Randy Collins was reappointed as president and CEO.

Three new members were elected to the chamber board with terms that began Jan 1. They were Jeffery Trenter, of Carport Central; Clay Nowlin, CPA, LBA Haynes Strand PLLC; and Chris Knopf, Surry County manager.

Other members of the board include Connie Hamlin of Ridgecrest; Dr. Candace Holder of Surry Community College; Bryan Johnson of Johnson Granite; Rocky Killon of Shenandoah Furniture; Lenise Lynch of Hampton Inn of Mount Airy; Dr. Kim Morrison of Mount Airy City Schools; Dr. Travis Reeves of Surry County Public Schools; and Hall Roberts of Allegacy Federal Credit Union.

Ex Officio members include Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe; Todd Tucker of Surry County Economic Development Partnership; Jessica Roberts of Surry County Tourism Development Partnership; and City Commissioner Steve Yokeley, representing the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority.

The chamber board of directors is a total of 21 business and community leaders who serve for three-year rotating terms. The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce was chartered in 1959 and has slightly more than 600 member businesses. More information on the Chamber can be found at www.mtairyncchamber.org.

