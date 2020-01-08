Need for blood ‘critical’ after holidays

The giving season didn’t end with the holidays, which officials of the American Red Cross are hoping will extend through January to meet a need for blood donations.

While Christmas and New Year’s celebrations were enjoyed in communities large and small, this is being accompanied by what officials of the nation’s chief blood-collection agency call a “critical” supply situation.

To boost inventories of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donations, numerous drives are scheduled this month to ensure a reliable supply for patients, including 11 across Surry County beginning today.

As an extra incentive — besides helping one’s fellow man — those giving blood between now and Jan. 19 automatically will be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live by winning two tickets to the Feb. 2 game in Miami.

The supply crisis now facing the Red Cross is typical for this time of year.

During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient demand. Many groups postpone drives during that time when travel and holiday activities can make it challenging for many donors to give.

As of Monday, the Red Cross had less than a three-day supply of type O blood, according to information from Lynn Wilkes of the Carolinas Blood Services Region in Winston-Salem, which covers Surry County.

Wilkes and other Red Cross representatives point out that lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday. Declines in donations can affect patient care, with the Red Cross urging eligible donors to make an appointment now to give and help those sidelined by illness or trauma.

They can do so by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Surry County schedule

These dates, times and locations are listed for upcoming blood drives in Surry County:

• Today from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at the Copeland Community Ruritan Building, 975 Copeland School Road, Dobson.

• Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Antioch Baptist Church, 137 Antioch Ave., Mount Airy.

• Jan. 16, 2 to 6:30 p.m., Grace Moravian Church, 1401 N. Main St., Mount Airy.

• Jan. 20, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Elkin Rescue Squad building, 946 N. Bridge St.

• Jan. 21, 2 to 6:30 p.m., Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy.

• Jan. 27, 1 to 5:30 p.m., White Plains Elementary School, 710 Cadle Ford Road, Mount Airy.

• Jan. 27, noon to 4:30 p.m., Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St.

• Jan. 30, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Central States Manufacturing, 751 Piedmont Triad West Drive, Mount Airy.

• Jan. 30, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Dobson Elementary School, 400 W. Atkins St.

• Jan. 30, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 734 Flippin Road, Lowgap.

• Jan. 31, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Northern Regional Hospital, 830 Rockford St., Mount Airy.

Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health can be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors who are 18 and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

A blood donor card and driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required when checking in at a blood drive.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of a drive, before arriving. They can get started by consulting instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or using the Blood Donor App.

Super Bowl campaign

To help tackle the critical supply need, the Red Cross and National Football League are partnering to offer one winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV.

In addition to two tickets to the game, the prize will include entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander-All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3) and a $500 gift card for expenses.

Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Red-Cross.png.jpg

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.