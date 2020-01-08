State probes White Plains VFD

A complaint was made recently against the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department focusing on deficiencies in several areas.

A complaint was made recently against the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department focusing on deficiencies in several areas. - This is a view of the fire station from Old Highway 601. -

The White Plains Volunteer Fire Department has been found in violation of several regulations based on a recent inquiry by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

An inadequate number of firefighters available to respond to calls, training deficiencies and problems surrounding records for apparatus and equipment inspections are among the issues documented by the state agency in response to a complaint submitted on Sept. 29.

A summary report citing the violations was issued on Dec. 31 by the Office of the State Fire Marshal — an arm of the N.C. Department of Insurance which oversees fire-rescue training and inspections.

In reaction to this, local officials including Surry Emergency Services Director John Shelton and county Fire Marshal Doug Jones acknowledged the existence of the problems Tuesday and said efforts are under way to bring the White Plains VFD in compliance.

At the same time, both say the manpower and other issues facing the rural fire department established in 1960 are part of a larger picture.

“Volunteerism has become a big problem,” Shelton said. “We just can’t find the people who will commit the time to a volunteer agency like that.” Members of such departments face some of the same training and other requirements as paid fire personnel, the emergency services director added.

“To be honest with you, there’s not a lot you can do if you don’t have enough people,” Jones, the fire marshal, said of a personnel dilemma facing many volunteer units nowadays.

“It’s not just in Surry County — it’s North Carolina and the entire United States,” he said. “It’s harder to find people.”

Yet this does not mean homes, businesses and other property in the White Plains Fire District are going unprotected, the two county officials say.

A mutual aid agreement in place for years ensures that firefighters from neighboring departments are dispatched to emergencies in that community.

“Everybody scratches each other’s backs,” summed-up Shelton.

Complaints detailed

The emergency services director said he was notified by the Office of the State Fire Marshal that a complaint had been made against the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department, based at 801 Old Highway 601.

“It was a verbal complaint,” he said of the information received by the Raleigh agency. “And they always have to follow up on that.”

• One involved an allegation of “zero response to calls,” in reference to a rule specifying that a fire department must “ensure the response of at least four of its eligible firefighters and one engine to all structure fires. The fire chief may be one of the four responding members.”

The findings of the state probe include two incidents in which the department did not respond with four people. One occurred at 221 Simpson Road on Oct. 15, to which only two White Plains firefighters came, and the other on Oct. 30 when only three members responded to a blaze on Frosty Lane.

• Another part of the complaint was that training records are “doctored,” including meetings being counted as training without any actual formal instruction performed. The applicable rules require firefighters to attend at least 36 hours of training annually in the area of fire prevention, fire suppression or protection of life and property and for departments to offer at least four hours of training per month.

The state office found that of the 30 people on White Plains’ roster, only four had 36 hours of training. The department also had no records of at least four hours of training being offered for the months of January, May, July, August, September and October 2019.

• Another allegation raised in the complaint was that records of fire truck checks also were missing or incomplete. Regulations stipulate that a fire station shall inspect all equipment inventories monthly and document the inspection. It also must perform maintenance on engines and tankers in accordance with manufacturers’ recommendations, and maintain logs documenting all such maintenance.

The state probe found that maintenance check sheets were missing for the department’s Engine 2 for the months of May, September, October and December 2019; Tanker 1 was minus maintenance check sheets for May, August and September; inventory check sheets were missing for Engine 2 for May, September, October and December; and Tanker 1 was minus inventory check sheets from May, August and September.

There are indications that the complaint originated from an inside source, with an anonymous letter received Monday by The Mount Airy News which referenced the recent state inquiry.

“The community needs to know that we the firefighters are risking our life every day with the staff we have to use and the leaders don’t care,” the letter states in part.

“We don’t want to put our names on this … they will get rid of us if they find out who sent it to you, but we are firefighters there.”

What happens now?

The White Plains fire department has 30 days in which to develop a plan to fix the deficiencies, according to Marla Sink, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Insurance.

Then it will have a six-month period “to get everything corrected,” Sink added.

“And they are doing that,” Shelton said Tuesday of fire department leaders and their willingness to remedy the problems, which also are being addressed on the county level.

“We’re going to help White Plains,” Fire Marshal Jones said, “help them any way we can to get them back up to where they need to be” concerning the standards. “We’re just going to make sure they meet all the state requirements.”

Both Jones and Shelton said the presence of the mutual aid agreement should provide an assurance in the meantime to property owners of the White Plains community, who pay an extra tax of 6.8 cents per $100 of assessed valuation ($68 on a $100,000 home) to support fire services.

“On a structure fire, we dispatch the four closest stations,” Jones said of the pact aimed at ensuring adequate firefighting personnel, which can be a problem for any department during daytime hours when members have work obligations.

Six other volunteer fire units border White Plains’ territory, he said: Franklin, Pine Ridge, Central Surry, Ararat, Bannertown and South Surry.

“The county’s mutual aid system is very, very strong,” Shelton said.

A complaint was made recently against the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department focusing on deficiencies in several areas. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_White-this-1.jpg A complaint was made recently against the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department focusing on deficiencies in several areas. This is a view of the fire station from Old Highway 601. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_White-this-2.jpg This is a view of the fire station from Old Highway 601.



Manpower, training, records issues cited

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.