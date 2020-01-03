Museum receives Griffith letter

Pictured are, from left, Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones, Dick Atkins, and Surry Arts Council Director of Collections and Exhibitions Abigail Linville. Atkins, who was producer of the Andy Griffith-starring 1983 movie &#8220;Murder in Coweta County,&#8221; is holding a personal letter from Griffith he donated to the Andy Griffith Museum. Submitted photo Pictured are, from left, Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones, Dick Atkins, and Surry Arts Council Director of Collections and Exhibitions Abigail Linville. Atkins, who was producer of the Andy Griffith-starring 1983 movie “Murder in Coweta County,” is holding a personal letter from Griffith he donated to the Andy Griffith Museum. - Submitted photo

The Andy Griffith Museum just added to its collection of Andy Griffith memorabilia, including a handwritten letter from the actor to Dick Atkins, who served as producer for the 1983 movie, “Murder in Coweta County.”

Griffith starred in the movie as wealthy landowner John Wallace who is being investigated for murder by Sheriff Lamar Potts, played by country music star Johnny Cash.

Atkins and his wife, Joanna, visited Mount Airy on Dec. 20, meeting with Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones, along with several other folks from the arts council.

A frequent participant in the annual Mayberry Days events and commentator for public viewings of the movie, Atkins and his wife were in town this time to share a gift with the arts council: the letter from Andy Griffith. The letter is one that Griffith sent to Atkins after filming of “Murder in Coweta County” had wrapped. It is a thank you for a gift that Atkins had given Griffith.

In addition to the letter, Atkins also allowed the Andy Griffith Museum to scan his personal scrapbook from the production of the film. It includes photographs documenting the making of the movie as well as news articles pertaining to it.

In the movie, Griffith plays a man accused of killing a sharecropper and disposing of the body, with Johnny Cash trying to find out the truth.

“We are so appreciative of this gift,” said Abigail Linville, director of collections and exhibitions, said. “From an archival standpoint, it brings context to the filming and production of ‘Murder in Coweta County’ and expands our understanding of Griffith’s career.”

While best known for “The Andy Griffith Show,” Griffith’s career spanned seven decades and included theater, film and television acting, comedy, producing and singing.

