City poised for greenway growth

After hitting a bit of a roadblock in 2019, plans for further growth of Mount Airy’s greenway system are moving along, according to officials involved with the project.

A continuing effort to establish a northern expansion of the trail network was contained on a list of projects by City Manager Barbara Jones when outlining goals for 2020. The next leg of the greenway from Riverside Park to J.J. Jones Intermediate School also will include streambank restoration along the Ararat River in the area affected.

“The city is currently working to obtain easements to continue river restoration and extend our greenway to approximately 10 miles,” Jones mentioned as 2019 was winding to a close.

Plans to take the greenway northward from Riverside Park have encountered multiple obstacles. An original $5.7 million project called for extending it to the White Sulphur Springs resort about three miles outside the city limits.

But the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted in April 2017 to shorten that route to end at Jones Intermediate School, after complaints from county residents who would have been affected beyond that point. They were concerned about the loss of privacy posed by a paved public trail populated by walkers, cyclists and runners.

The change involved scaling back the greenway route to about 1.5 miles.

Yet that alternate pathway also proved problematic this past year, after concerns were raised by residents of the Jackson Road Extension area who stood to be impacted.

The reluctance by some to sell easement rights for their secluded property along the Ararat River to accommodate the new greenway leg had led to a possibility of its forcible acquisition by the city government through condemnation proceedings, or eminent domain.

However, after some of those residents protested during a commissioners meeting, that possibility was abandoned. Mount Airy officials decided to instead work with greenway planners and granting agencies expected to fund the bulk of the expansion to seek alternate routes that wouldn’t affect private property.

Based on comments by the city manager and an official of a non-profit organization in Winston-Salem which for years has sought grants for greenway projects on Mount Airy’s behalf, this is still requiring some property-rights acquisitions.

“We’re just waiting on easements,” Charles Anderson of that organization, The Resource Institute, said Thursday, “folks to be contacted.”

Although he did not identify any of the property owners involved, Anderson expects the process now under way to be smooth.

“I don’t think we’ll have any issues,” he added Thursday.

The last greenway project completed by the city of Mount Airy (in 2016) involved the construction of a 2.2-mile connector, completed, which linked the existing Emily B. Taylor and Ararat River greenways. The present network consists of 6.6 miles.

