Overdose deaths drop, but problem remains

Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton is shown in July when speaking to the Rotary Club of Mount Airy on the ongoing drug problem locally. Tom Joyce | The News

Tom Joyce | The News Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton is shown in July when speaking to the Rotary Club of Mount Airy on the ongoing drug problem locally. -

On the surface, the numbers look positive — both overdose cases and deaths decreased during 2019 in Surry County — but a local official says such statistics mask the true magnitude of the drug crisis.

“We haven’t addressed the real problem, and it is that addiction is still there,” Emergency Services Director John Shelton said Thursday.

He released year-end figures revealing that 26 people died from drug overdoses during 2019 in Surry, down from 32 the year before.

County EMS personnel responded to 347 overdose incidents in all last year, compared to 372 in 2018, according to Shelton, who also serves as the local medical examiner.

“And I think the decrease in the fatalities is that Narcan is so readily available now,” he said of the brand name for naloxone, a medication that blocks respiratory depression and other effects of opioids, especially in overdoses.

Narcan has been used for some time by professionals who encounter overdose victims on calls, such as local paramedics and law enforcement officers, and now is available on a widespread basis to the public.

Sometimes when EMS crews respond to a reported overdose, they will find upon arriving at the scene that Narcan already has been administered to the victim by a family member or friend.

“And if they wake up, they don’t even call us at all,” Shelton said in emphasizing the fact some overdose cases are handled “off the books” and don’t wind up in the official statistics. Around the mid-point of 2019, he estimated total overdoses in the county at 800 to 1,000 annually, counting those handled by the EMS and through other channels.

“So I don’t think those numbers are right,” the emergency services director reiterated Thursday concerning how the latest official overdose figures do not accurately reflect the volume.

“No, they don’t, and it is absolutely because Narcan is so readily available.”

While opioids continue to be a major source of overdoses and fatalities locally — including various pain relievers obtained by prescription along with the illegal drug heroin and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl — Shelton further cited the use of methamphetamine.

Certain anti-seizure medications also are among drugs encountered in the field by EMS crews, he said of the array of substances linked to overdoses.

Last year was the second in a row during which Surry County experienced a decline in fatalities. In 2017, 55 deaths were reported — a record number — dropping to 32 in 2018 and 26 in 2019.

Though it’s good news that fewer Surry Countians are dying due to drugs, the financial, emotional and other issues associated with abuse or misuse are as prevalent as ever for those involved and persons close to them, if not more so.

“It’s still a real problem,” Shelton stressed.

He said Thursday that the addiction threat is being tackled by a variety of agencies in Surry under the leadership of Mark Willis, who became county opioid response director in the spring of 2018.

This includes plans for field-response and intervention programs that Shelton hopes will be implemented this year.

Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton is shown in July when speaking to the Rotary Club of Mount Airy on the ongoing drug problem locally. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_John-Shelton-this.jpg Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton is shown in July when speaking to the Rotary Club of Mount Airy on the ongoing drug problem locally. Tom Joyce | The News

Narcan use masks true numbers, official says

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.