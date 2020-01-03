Mount Airy Police Reports

• A High Point man is facing charges stemming from a recent break-in, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Jacob Paul Church, 37, formerly of Surry County, is accused of using a pocketknife to jimmy a locked screen door and gain entry to the residence of Tracy Ann Oakes on Orchard Street on Dec. 22, along with hitting and damaging the door.

Officers arrested Church at that location and charged him with breaking and entering and injury to real property. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond and is slated to appear in District Court on Feb. 11.

• Troy Fielding Bernhagen, 55, listed as homeless, was arrested on a second-degree trespassing charge on Dec. 22 at a Garden Terrace residence, where he was asked to leave and refused to do so, police records state. Bernhagen was jailed under a $300 secured bond and is facing a Jan. 16 appearance in Surry District Court. He also has been permanently banned from the Garden Terrace location.

• A display of craft supplies was torn down and damaged on Dec. 21 at Walmart, apparently by known suspects, as indicated by police records. The damage was put at $100.

• Jessica Leigh Best, 25, listed as homeless, was charged with larceny on Dec. 13 at Walmart, where she allegedly took items valued at $20. The case is set for the Feb. 12 District Court session.

• Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 49, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Dec. 13 at McDonald’s on Rockford Street, from which he had been banned in January 2015. Bouldin was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $100 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 14 District Court appearance.

• Police were told on Dec. 12 that a debit card owned by Randy Reid Ratcliff of Centerwood Drive had been used by an unknown suspect to obtain money at both the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street and Walmart. No loss figures were disclosed.

• An incident that involved larceny and injury to personal property was discovered on Dec. 11 in the parking lot of the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation on Carter Street, where an unknown suspect drilled a hole in the gas tank of a 2019 Nissan Rogue owned by Chris Raymond Arnder of Cleve Street in order to remove fuel valued at $25. The damage to the vehicle was put at $1,210.