White Plains Elementary honored

White Plains Elementary School received an honor earlier this school year few schools in America ever experience: the local school was recognized by the National Association of State Title I Directors and the U.S. Department of Education for its “high progress.”

The two national agencies sponsor the Title I Distinguished Schools Recognition Program, with two schools selected from North Carolina to represent the state at the national level in each of two categories. White Plains Elementary met the eligibility requirements for consideration for a National Title I Distinguished School Award.

The two national ogranizations chose White Plains Elementary to represent the state for high progress.

“During the recognition process, White Plains had to submit a portfolio compiling documentation of outstanding programs, initiatives, curriculum and instruction strategies, best practices, and sustainability,” the school system said in announcing the designation. “They also documented collaboration, family and community engagement, along with innovation and modeling for other schools.”

Thje school was recognized at the North Carolina Association of Compensatory Educators Conference in Greensboro, at the Distinguished Schools Luncheon.

“Congratulations to White Plains Elementary,” said Dr. Chris Vecchione, Interim director of Federal Programs for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. “Less than 1% of North Carolina schools get nominated. Job well done.”

“This is the second consecutive year that one of our Title I schools has received the National Title I Distinguished School distinction,” said LuAnne Llewellyn, director of federal programs for Surry County Schools. “Shoals Elementary School received this honor last year for high growth.”

“White Plains staff maintains a high level of commitment to students on a daily basis,” said Dr. Travis Reeves, Surry County Schools superintendent.

“Principal Nicole Hazelwood is our 2019-2020 Principal of the Year. She and her staff are focused on the mission of ‘striving for excellence, by growing every child, every day.’ The intentionality with which the White Plains team focuses on best practices in teaching, as well as goal setting and implementation, is exemplified by student learning. They are to be commended for their hard work and effort, and I am very proud they received this recognition.”

Pictured receiving the award banner are, from left, Dr. Chris Vecchione, Angie Mullinex, White Plains School Improvement Team Chair Amanda Wall, Dr. Beverly Emory, Director of Federal Programs for Surry County Schools LuAnne Llewellyn, N.C. Department of Public Instruction's Dr. Thomas Benson III, and White Plains Elementary School principal Nicole Hazelwood.