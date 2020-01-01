Police reports

• A traffic collision Sunday resulted in a Mount Airy man being charged with driving while impaired and a drug violation, according to city police department reports. Carl Thomas Martin, 54, of 556 Campbell Road, was arrested on U.S. 52 near U.S. 601 and allegedly found to be impaired and in possession of morphine sulfate during an investigation, police records show.

Martin, who was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in addition to DWI, is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 2.

• Kari Ann Garcia, 31, of 518 Toast Road, was charged with larceny and first-degree trespassing last Thursday at Walmart, where she allegedly stole items with a total value of $67. Garcia also was found to have been previously banned from the store, resulting in the trespassing charge. The case is set for the Feb. 26 District Court session.

• Chad Lewis Mitchell, 40, of 120 W. Pine St., No. 9, was charged with felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Christmas Day after police observed him walking on West Pine Street near Marshall Street.

Mitchell was known to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court, which had been issued on Dec. 16, with a subsequent search of his person turning up meth, police records show. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,300 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 18 appearance in District Court.

• Michael Wayne McMillian Jr., 26, of 117 Citation Lane, was charged with larceny Thursday at Walmart after allegedly stealing merchandise valued at $19. His court date is Feb. 26.

• Brandon Michael Senter, 34, of 1214 Northridge St., was arrested on Dec. 24 after allegedly trespassing at the police station. Senter had been banned from that location by both Daniel Jones, a city police officer, and Sgt. J.W. Watson, but returned a short time later and was charged with second-degree trespassing. He was jailed under a $200 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 18 District Court appearance.

• A break-in and larceny involving a motor vehicle was discovered on Dec. 23 at the residence of John David Nunn on Starlite Road, where two 12-inch JL Audio speakers and a PlayStation gaming system were removed from his 2011 Chevrolet HHR, which was unsecured. The stolen property is valued at $150.