Support for gun rights sought from county

Mark Jones, Surry Republican Party chairman, will present a resolution to the county commissioners aimed at protecting Second Amendment rights locally.

Mark Jones, Surry Republican Party chairman, will present a resolution to the county commissioners aimed at protecting Second Amendment rights locally. -

A movement to protect gun ownership embraced by many localities in Virginia has now spread to Surry County — where officials are being asked to formally support Second Amendment rights.

This is due to the efforts of the local Republican Party, whose chairman, Mark Jones, plans to present a Surry County Second Amendment Constitutional Rights Protection Resolution to the county commissioners for consideration. Jones says this will occur during a meeting of the commissioners scheduled next Monday at 6 p.m. at the historic courthouse in Dobson.

After Democrats took control of the Virginia Legislature in elections during 2019, they vowed to tighten the state’s gun-ownership laws. This has led to a recent movement in which counties in the Commonwealth are declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” — similar to sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants.

“At least 85 of the 95 counties have passed a resolution, I think,” Jones said Tuesday of the situation in Virginia. “I think it’s growing every day.”

The Surry County GOP chairman said no fears have emerged about threats to Second Amendment rights in North Carolina, where Republicans control the Legislature. But he thinks it’s important to generate grass roots support in the Tar Heel State now.

“Why wait until we get in a crisis?” Jones said.

He stressed that there is one clear distinction between the type of support for gun rights sought from Surry County officials and what’s occurring in Virginia.

“You will notice that we do not use the word ‘sanctuary,’” Jones added regarding the wording of the local resolution to be presented.

“Our intent is the draw a clear distinction between sanctuary cities that protect criminal illegal aliens and the process of protecting Second Amendment rights.”

In further clarifying the Surry GOP’s stance, Jones pointed out that “sanctuaries for criminal illegal aliens are unconstitutional, illegal, dangerous and illogical.”

This is in contrast to the protection of Second Amendment rights which is “constitutional, legal, just, wise and part of our birthright as American citizens,” he mentioned. “These are two very different concepts.”

The Surry Republican Party is somewhat breaking new ground as far as soliciting county-level support for Second Amendment rights.

“Cherokee County did this back in January of 2019, I believe,” Jones said of formalizing such protection. Though that county did not act in response to any clear threat from the state government, the Surry chairman believes its intent was to send a message to national officials, namely Congress.

“And I have been thinking about it in Surry ever since Cherokee did it,” he said. “I think it’s important to start sending a message in North Carolina.”

Up to now, the Surry Republican Party has pointed its gun-ownership concerns toward removing outdated regulations from the local books which are 20 and 30 years old and no longer are recognized by the state as lawful. One such provision has illegally barred citizens from exercising concealed carry rights in public parks, Jones said.

“So we focused on that rather than this bigger issue,” he said of the Second Amendment protection. The recent movement in Virginia was the impetus for pursuing something similar in North Carolina, the local GOP chairman explained.

“This resolution is designed to send a message to members of the North Carolina Legislature and the United States Congress.”

Jones said such a proposal also might be undertaken in Stokes County. “It is my hope that many other North Carolina counties will institute similar resolutions in the coming weeks and months.”

The resolution proposal already has generated much interest in Surry, and received support from its elected officials. This includes Sheriff Steve Hiatt and commissioners Mark Marion and Van Tucker, according to Jones.

He is seeking a unanimous vote from the full board of commissioners.

Mark Jones, Surry Republican Party chairman, will present a resolution to the county commissioners aimed at protecting Second Amendment rights locally. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Mark-this.jpg Mark Jones, Surry Republican Party chairman, will present a resolution to the county commissioners aimed at protecting Second Amendment rights locally.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.