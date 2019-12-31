Wilkes prisoner escapes, back in custody

Hawkins

Hawkins -

An offender being held at Wilkes Correctional Center is back in custody after escaping on Friday.

Wilkes Correctional Center minimum custody offender Roger W. Hawkins (#0500925), who was reported missing from his work-release assignment Friday afternoon, was captured by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Department Saturday at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Hawkins, who was last seen in the Foster Street area of Wilkesboro at 4 p.m. on Friday, was arrested in a stolen car in downtown West Jefferson, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS).

Hawkins, 48, was serving a sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon in Lee County and was admitted to prison on Jan. 23, 2015. He was scheduled for release on Sept. 16, 2021.

Hawkins will be moved to a higher custody facility and will face charges in the escape.

