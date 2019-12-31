SCC courses offer personal enrichment

DOBSON — Oftentimes, the idea of college conjures up images of young adults packing up their backs and heading off to greater academia, in pursuit of that higher education degree.

Or perhaps it brings up the idea of folks going off to school to earn a two-year certificate or degree, jumping in the job market a little earlier, and often with much less debt.

Sometimes, though, college is a place to simply go, take a class or two because it’s fun, maybe pursue an old hobby, or start up a new one.

Those are the sorts of courses available through Surry Community College’s personal enrichment series, beginning next month.

Painting, dancing, exercise, even music and meditation will be among those subjects offered. Among the specific courses are:

• Oil Painting will be held with three different class time options at the Charles Stone Memorial Library, 319 W Main St., in Pilot Mountain. Class times include Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through March 10, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Wednesdays, Jan. 8 through March 11, from 9 a.m. to noon; and Thursdays, Jan. 9 through March 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. Choose from landscapes, portraits, or still life, and paint your masterpiece using oils on canvas. This class is suitable for all skill levels. Ask for a supply list. The cost is $70.

• Painting classes will be offered on Tuesdays, Jan. 14 through March 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., in Elkin. Pursue your passion or learn something new in this class using watercolor, acrylic or oil paints. Individual and group instruction will be given. This class is suitable for all levels. Ask for a supply list. The cost is $70.

• A new class, Painting: Tips & Techniques, will be offered on Thursdays, Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 19, and May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Elkin Center in Elkin. In five packed sessions, learn heirloom quality art tips and techniques for canvas, wood, metal, fabric, glass and mixed media using acrylic, watercolor and oil paints. This class is great for beginning through advanced painters. In this class, learn which brush or tool to use and how to shop for art supplies, plus ideas for earning a living as an artist. From folk art to fine art, new projects will be completed including European stroke-work, early American colonial, holiday favorites, landscape, floral and still life subjects. All supplies are included in this class. The cost is $85.

• Line Dance class will be held each Thursday, Jan. 9 through Jan. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Pilot Center in Pilot Mountain. There’s no need to feel left out at weddings and other parties when you can easily learn all the latest line dances in this fun, four-week course with Instructor Pat Adkins. Advance registration and payment of $35 are required.

• Shag Dance lessons will be offered on Thursdays, Jan. 9 through Jan. 30, from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. at The Pilot Center in, Pilot Mountain. With several venues in the area for outdoor concerts and shagging, you won’t regret learning the quintessential summer dance of the Carolinas in this engaging course. The class is suitable for dancers of all levels. Partners are encouraged, but not required. Advance registration and payment of $35 are required.

• Yoga will be offered on Mondays, Jan. 6 through May 4. Choose between two class times: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. in Room J-115, Surry Community College, in Dobson. Tired muscles? Low energy? Yoga is a way to relax, stretch, and rejuvenate. Bring a yoga mat and spend an hour on yourself. The cost is $60.

• A new Yoga and Meditation class will take place on Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through April 14, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. in the Surry Community College Auditorium (A-121), in Dobson. The class will focus on beginner level meditation techniques and the asana (posture/pose) practice. Beyond exploration of the classic yoga postures, focus will be given to the development of breathing techniques, meditation, and mantra. Alignment and Vinyasa (flow-based) classes will be presented. Expect at least 10 to 15 minutes of meditation and 12 to 15 minutes of Savasana (corpse pose) in each class. This is a great class for developing improved focus and physical health, as well as reducing stress. The cost is $85.

• String Band Class will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through March 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Elkin Center in Elkin. Learn how to play music with beginner instruction in guitar, mandolin and bass in an open jam setting. No playing experience is necessary. In this beginner class, students will learn basic chords and strumming patterns to be able to back-up vocal songs and play with other musicians. Students will need to bring a working instrument (new strings preferable), picks and a tuner. The cost is $80.

• Beginner Mandolin will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Elkin Center. Learn how to play the mandolin in this class. Students will learn the basic mandolin chords and strumming patterns as well as learn how to play lead melodies by ear. By the end of the course, each student should have the skills to play basic Old Time, Celtic, and Bluegrass tunes and continue playing on their own with others in a jam setting. Students will need their own working mandolin, picks and a tuner. The cost is $80.

For more information on these classes, call 336-386-3398. Keep up with all the Personal Enrichment classes at Surry Community College by following @surrypersonalenrichment on Facebook.