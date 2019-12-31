Tharrington, Lowes partners to feed those in need

Caleb Resignalo and Nolan Jones loading cans onto a cart. Submitted photo

Tharrington Primary School, in partnership with Lowes Foods, hosted a food drive recently. Students and their families brought in 2,237 items to be donated to Yokefellow Ministry to help feed neighbors in need throughout Surry County.

