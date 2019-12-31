Tharrington, Lowes partners to feed those in need

Desi Watson, teacher’s assistant, and Jason Hiatt, custodian, with carts full of goods for the food drive. - - Submitted photo
Tharrington Primary School, in partnership with Lowes Foods, hosted a food drive recently. Students and their families brought in 2,237 items to be donated to Yokefellow Ministry to help feed neighbors in need throughout Surry County.
Caleb Resignalo and Nolan Jones loading cans onto a cart.
Jaylan Brim works to prepare some of the donated food.
First grade teacher Brooke Bobbitt and students filling carts with cans.
Desi Watson, teacher’s assistant, and Jason Hiatt, custodian, with carts full of goods for the food drive.
Principal Emily Niston and students assisting with loading the canned goods.