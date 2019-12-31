Automotive classes to start at SCC

DOBSON – Surry Community College has several classes in the transportation field starting in January. Virginia residents will pay the same as in-state students. Tuition assistance may be available.

Automotive Career Certificate: Suspension, Braking, Inspection will be offered Jan. 6 through May 8, on Mondays from 1:45 to 3:40 p.m., on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1:45 to 8p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:45p.m. Classes will be held in Room V-113, of Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. This course covers the laws, procedures, and specifications needed to perform a North Carolina State Safety and Emissions inspection. The course also covers principles of operation, types, and diagnosis/repair of suspension and steering systems to include steering geometry. In addition, the course also covers principles of operation and types, diagnosis, service, and repair of brake systems. Advance registration and payment of $183 is required.

Auto Safety Inspection – Initial Certification and Renewal (8 hours each) on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. in Room V-113 of Surry Community College in Dobson. Participants can choose the session that best fits their schedule. This eight-hour course prepares auto technicians and service personnel as safety inspectors for motor vehicles. The course covers regulations and test inspection procedures and is taught to ensure that the student understands the rules and regulations, can inspect a vehicle properly, and successfully pass qualification exams for certification as a safety inspector at a licensed inspection station. Advance registration and payment of $71 are required.

Automobile Structural Damage II will be offered on Mondays, Jan. 6 through May 11, from noon until 2 p.m. in Room M-105 of Surry Community College in Dobson.This course provides an in-depth study of structural damage analysis and repairs to vehicles that have received moderate to heavy structural damage. Topics include shop safety, structural analysis and measurement, equipment, structural glass, advanced repair techniques, structural component replacement and alignment, and other related topics. Upon completion, students should be able to analyze and perform repairs according to industry standards. Advance registration and payment of $183 plus a $15 supply fee is required.

Automobile Paint and Refinish II will be held Jan. 9 through May 7, on Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Fridays, from 9 a.m. to noon in Room M-105 of Surry Community College. This course covers advanced painting techniques and technologies with an emphasis on identifying problems encountered by the refinishing technician. Topics include materials application, color matching, correction of refinishing problems, and other related topics. Upon completion, students should be able to perform spot, panel, and overall refinishing repairs and identify and correct refinish problems. Advance registration and payment of $183 plus a $15 supply fee is required.

Collision Repair and Refinishing has three available class times. The first option is on Monday and Wednesdays, Jan. 6 through May 11, from 8 a.m. to noon. The second option is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 7 through May 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. The third option is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 7 through May 7, from 6 to 10 p.m. Each class will take place in Room M-105 of Surry Community College. The classes prepare individuals to apply technical knowledge and skills to repair, reconstruct and finish automobile bodies, fenders and external features. Students are encouraged to bring their own projects to restore or customize. Advance registration and payment of $183 plus a $15 supply fee is required.

Auto Detailing will be offered on Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through May 11, from 8 a.m. to noon in Room M-105 of Surry Community College in Dobson. This course covers the methods and procedures used in automotive detailing facilities. Topics include safety, engine, interior and trunk compartment detailing, buffing/polishing exterior surfaces, and cleaning and reconditioning exterior trim, fabrics, and surfaces. Upon completion, students should be able to improve the overall appearance of a vehicle. Advance registration and payment of $183 is required.

Auto Plastics and Adhesives will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through May 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room M-105 of Surry Community College in Dobson. This course covers safety, plastic and adhesive identification, and the various repair methods of automotive plastic components. Topics include safety, identification, preparation, material selection, and the various repair procedures including refinishing. Upon completion, students should be able to identify, remove, repair, and/or replace automotive plastic components in accordance with industry standards. Advance registration and payment of $183 is required.

Brake Systems has two available class times. The first option is on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Jan. 6 through May 7 from 1:45 to 4 p.m. The second option is Monday through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 6 through March 11. Both classes will be held in Room V-113, of Surry Community College in Dobson. This course covers principles of operation and types, diagnosis, service, and repair of brake systems. Topics include drum and disc brakes involving hydraulic, vacuum boost, hydra-boost, electrically powered boost, and anti-lock and parking brake systems. Upon completion, students should be able to diagnose, service, and repair various automotive braking systems. Advance registration and payment of $183 is required plus a textbook.

Auto Suspension and Steering will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 6 through May 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Room V-113, of Surry Community College in Dobson. This course covers principles of operation, types, and diagnosis/repair of suspension and steering systems to include steering geometry. Topics include manual and power steering systems and standard and electronically controlled suspension and steering systems. Upon completion, students should be able to service and repair steering and suspension components, check and adjust alignment angles, repair tires, and balance wheels. Advance registration and payment of $183 is required plus a textbook.

Auto Shop Management will be offered on Fridays, Jan. 10 through March 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room V-113, of Surry Community College, in Dobson. This course covers the principles of management essential to decision-making, communication, authority, and leadership. Topics include shop supervision, shop organization, customer relations, cost effectiveness and work place ethics. Upon completion, students should be able to describe basic automotive shop operation from a management standpoint. Advance registration and payment of $127 is required plus a textbook.

Motor Vehicle Dealer – Initial is a two-day class being held on Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room YA 217 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, in Yadkinville. This twelve-hour course meets the NC DMV pre-licensing course requirement to be a licensed automotive dealer in the state of North Carolina. Course topics include steps to obtaining a Motor Vehicle Dealer License, the fees associated with a Motor Vehicle Dealer License, the requirements to be a motor vehicle dealer, and many other reference materials. Advance registration and payment of $126 is required.

Motor Vehicle Dealer – Renewal is a one-day class meeting on Monday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room YA 132 at The Yadkin Center in Yadkinville. The NC Vehicle Sales Regulations class is offered for independent automotive dealers. Completion of this six-hour course meets the requirement of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the NC Division of Motor Vehicles for license renewal. Advance registration and payment of $101 is required.

For more information or to register for any of these classes, call 336-386-3398. Register online at surry.edu/WTCEregister. There are many grants and scholarship opportunities available to help pay for these courses. Complete the form at surry.edu/funding to determine eligibility.