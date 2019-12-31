Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Lynn Gregory Waddell, 46, of East Bend, was served an order for arrest Nov. 17 for failure to appear in court June 10. She also was served a warrant charging her with felony larceny of a vehicle, dated Nov. 12 for the Elkin Police Department. She was given a $17,000 secured bond and a court date the next day in Dobson.

Her court date on the vehicle charge is Jan. 7.

Waddell did prison time in 2008 and 2009 for a long list of fraud-related charges.

In 2007 she was convicted of 13 counts of felony forgery and 10 counts of felony uttering forged document/instrument. She had one felony conviction for passing a worthless check. Despite the 24 felonies, she received only probation, a suspended sentence and time served in the local jail.

Then in 2008 she was convicted of three counts of felony passing worthless checks, larceny and shoplifting. These activated her suspended sentence, and she served 16 months in prison.

In 2013 she spent two and a half months in prison for charges including felony possession with intent to sell marijuana, felony manufacturing marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and larceny.

• Michael Shane Williams, 40, of Walkabout Trail, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Nov. 12 for Wilkes County charging him with failure to work after being paid to work, dated Aug. 15. The complainant is Jack Huffman of Purlear. Williams was given a Dec. 12 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Sandra Kay Burns, 50, of Maple Drive, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Nov. 13 charging her with second-degree trespassing and vandalism/destruction of property, dated Oct. 6. The complainant is Steven Pell of Mount Airy. She was given a Dec. 9 court date.

• Jose DeJesus Limon Manriquez, 41, of Heather Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for failure to appear in court Nov. 4 on two misdemeanors. He was given a $300 secured bond and a Dec. 19 court date.

• Kristi Keli Gunter, 28, of Cleve Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for failure to appear in court Nov. 5. She was given a a $4,000 secured bond and a Dec. 19 court date.

• Marcus Clark Lawson, 27, of Lexington, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 charging him with failure to pay child support in Surry County, dated April 10. He was given a $605 cash bond and a court date the next day.

• Joshua Franklin Holyfield, 35, of Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 13 charging him with simple assault, dated Nov. 6. The victim is listed as Brandy Golding of Lowgap. Holyfield was given a Dec. 10 court date.

• Augusta Ann Hill, 25, of Mountain Top Road, Thurmond, was served an order for arrest Nov. 14 for failure to appear in court Oct. 25 on charges of failure to pay fines/court costs and failure to serve court-ordered community service. She was given a $550 cash bond and a Nov. 19 court date.

• Jessica Leigh Lyon, 29, of Atkins Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 14 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court the day before on an unnamed misdemeanor charge. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 5 court date in Winston-Salem.

• Charles Dallas Smith, 24, of Reeves Mill Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 14 charging him with failure to pay court costs/fines, dated Nov. 8. He was given a $300 secured bond and a Dec. 12 court date.

• Laskasha Marie Deluca Burris, 39, of Fisher Valley Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 14 charging her with failure to pay child support in Davidson County, dated the day before. She was given a $532.52 cash bond with a court date to come in Lexington.

• Johnathan Scott Hunt, 24, of Gwyn Avenue, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 14 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two misdemeanor charges. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 3 court date.

• Timothy Lee Wright, 60, listed as homeless in Mount Airy, was served warrants Nov. 15 charging him with second-degree trespassing and injury to real property, dated Nov. 5. The complainant is Robert Draughn of Anderson Road, Siloam. Wright was not confined and was given a Dec. 3 court date.

• Travis Lee Marsh, 43, of Nurse Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Nov. 15 charging him with failure to pay child support, dated Sept. 11. He was given a $1,165 cash bond and a Nov. 20 court date.

While he was in custody, Marsh also was served with a warrant for assault on a female, dated that day. The victim is listed as Brittany Marsh of the same address.

• Melinda M. Hawks, 38, of Martha Lowe Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Nov. 16 charging her with civil contempt, dated the day before from Surry County District Court. She was given a $1,000 cash bond and a Nov. 25 court date.

• James Louis Nunn, 43, of Mount Royal Lane, Dobson, was served a warrant Nov. 16 charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated Nov. 11. The victim is listed as Melissa Nunn of a neighboring home. He was placed in jail under no bond with a court date Nov. 18.

• Michael Lee White, 66, of Billy S White Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 17 for failure to appear in court Oct. 21. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.

