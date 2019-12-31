County closing five voting precincts

DOBSON — The Republican primary is coming up the first week of March, and there will be a change of venues for some local voters.

The Surry County Board of Elections announced that it has received state approval to shrink its total number of voting locations by five.

The State Board of Elections approved consolidating nine existing precincts into four larger municipal polling locations.

“This consolidation was proposed as a cost-saving measure,” wrote Director Michella Huff, who took over for the retiring Susan Jarrell after the ball was already rolling on the consolidations.

“I support combining precincts as a cost-savings measure when voter numbers and geography meet state guidelines,” said Mark Jones, chairman of the Surry County Republican Party. “North Carolina has some of the longest voting opportunities in America, and anyone who wants to vote can certainly do so at early voting for weeks, via absentee, or at one of Surry County’s 25 precincts on Election Day.”

The changes are as follows:

• Precinct 33 (Mount Airy #3) and precinct 14 (Mount Airy #4) will now be Precinct 31 – Mount Airy Combined and will be located at Grace Moravian Church Fellowship Hall, 1401 N. Main St., Mount Airy;

• Precinct 06 (Elkin #1), precinct 07 (Elkin #2) and precinct 08 (Elkin #3) will now be Precinct 30 – Elkin, and will be located at The Elkin Center of Surry Community College, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin;

• Precinct 20 (Pilot #1) and precinct 21 (Pilot #2) will now be Precinct 32 – Pilot and will be located at Armfield Civic and Recreation Center, 873 W. U.S. 52 Bypass, Pilot Mountain;

• Precinct 02 (Dobson #1) and Precinct 03 (Dobson #2) will now be Precinct 29 – Dobson Combined located at Surry County Government Service Center’s training center, 915 E. Atkins St., Dobson.

“Precincts were considered based on territory and population that allow for efficient and accurate administration of elections,” stated Huff. “Consideration of available polling places and access to polling places was researched before seeking approval by the State Board of Elections. All locations were carefully scrutinized for an ample voting enclosure and adequate voter parking.”

Commissioner Van Tucker said his board wasn’t involved in the decision, but he agrees with the idea. The polls don’t collect paper ballots anymore; every site has to be equipped with very expensive voting machines, which have to be replaced when the state board in Raleigh makes a change.

Also, folks aren’t riding in a horse and buggy anymore, he joked. In the area he represents in Pilot Mountain, there were two polls on opposite ends of Main Street only a mile or so apart. Now folks might have travel one mile further, but there is ample parking and handicap-accessibility at the civic center.

Huff noted that each of these combined sites have facilities that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

“All voters affected by the consolidations will be sent a letter by First-Class Mail. A legal notice will be placed in newspapers in the county,” said Huff. “Party chairs, elected officials and all candidates filing for office will be informed of this change.”

When that Nov. 3 day comes around, voters might still travel to the wrong site.

“For all 2020 elections, signage will be placed at the former polling locations directing voters to the correct location,” Huff pointed out. “All changes will be implemented and be in effect for all elections beginning with the 2020 primary which will be held on March 3.”

She added, “The voting schedule will not change with hours for primary and general election being 6:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.”

For any further information, contact the Surry Board of Election office at 336-401-8225.

