Nurse aid students complete studies

Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I class was instructed by Stephanie Simmons, RN, on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded in November. Pictured are, from left, front row, Brooke Holt of Siloam, Laura Pena of Pilot Mountain, and Yareli Bautista of Mount Airy; second row, Michaela Stone, Carley Johnson, Valentina Purcaru, and Zee Ashley Key of Mount Airy; Tess Harbour of Dobson; and Grace McMillian and Taylor Snow of Mount Airy; third row, Alicia Burcham of Mount Airy; Autumn Embry of Dobson; Joanna Rojas of Mount Airy; Lacey Caviness of Dobson; Courtney Hines of Mount Airy; Lizbeth Marmolejo of Dobson; Ashlyn Vestal of King; and Grace Hodges and Danelia Salgado of Dobson. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I class was instructed by Stephanie Simmons, RN, on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded in November. Pictured are, from left, front row, Brooke Holt of Siloam, Laura Pena of Pilot Mountain, and Yareli Bautista of Mount Airy; second row, Michaela Stone, Carley Johnson, Valentina Purcaru, and Zee Ashley Key of Mount Airy; Tess Harbour of Dobson; and Grace McMillian and Taylor Snow of Mount Airy; third row, Alicia Burcham of Mount Airy; Autumn Embry of Dobson; Joanna Rojas of Mount Airy; Lacey Caviness of Dobson; Courtney Hines of Mount Airy; Lizbeth Marmolejo of Dobson; Ashlyn Vestal of King; and Grace Hodges and Danelia Salgado of Dobson. - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I class was instructed by LuAnn Brown, RN, BSN, at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. The class concluded on Nov. 21. Pictured, from left, front row, are Faith Trivette and Jessica Maya of Yadkinville, and Jasmin Alvarez of Hamptonville; back row, Brianna Shoffner of Hamptonville; Katelynn Shinault, Sadie Brooks, and Jasmine Cox of Mount Airy; and Alyssa Nolasco of Yadkinville. - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I class was instructed by Stephanie Simmons, RN, on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded on Nov. 21. Pictured are, from left, front row, Bailey White of Elkin, Cassie Flinchum of Danbury, Carleigh Lovill and Jaylynn Cabrera Hernandez of Mount Airy; back row, Amy Thompson of Dobson, Dylan Richards of Mount Airy, and Hannah Shelton of Pinnacle. - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I class was instructed by Randa Combs, RN, at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. The class concluded on Nov. 21. Pictured are, from left, front row, Natalie Doub, Nicole Scott and Bria Barrett of East Bend; Mallory Martin, Katie Knight, and Maggie Moncus of Yadkinville; Mia Barrett of East Bend; and Licxy Jimenez of Hamptonville; back row, Helen Nye of Jonesville; Deeanna Raynor of Yadkinville; Sophia Haynes, Miranda Bellanger, Keaton Hennings, Parkley Hennings, and Gracen Davis of East Bend; Jesse Keaton, and Ansleigh Reid ofYadkinville; and Trinity Tuttle of East Bend. - - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I class was instructed by Michelle Roberts, RN, at The Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge Street, Elkin. The class concluded on Nov. 21. Pictured are, from left, front row, Olyvia Martin of Jonesville, Madison Lane of Elkin, and Leah Thornburg of Hamptonville; back row, Kaitlyn Sidden of State Road, Leara Riddle of Thurmond, Carla Flores of Boonville, and Destiny Luffman of Dobson. - - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I class was instructed by Lisa Mantz, RN, on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded on Nov. 20. Pictured are, from left, front row, Jill Strough of Mount Airy, Nora Sanchez of Dobson and Joanna Atkins and Yaresli Escamilla Buendia of Mount Airy; back row, Carlie Silvers of Boonville; Maria Spicer and Malik Williams of Mount Airy; David Adkins, Bella Holder, and Alisha Beck Dobson. - -

DOBSON – Surry Community College Nurse Aide students completed classes in November.

The college offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certification courses throughout the year. Nurse Aide I and Nurse Aide II are taught through the college’s Workforce Technologies & Community Education Division, while similar courses are offered through the Curriculum Division as a prerequisite for students pursuing the Associate Degree Nursing or Practical Nursing degrees. Curriculum classes are identified as NAS 101 Nursing Assistant I or NAS 102 Nursing Assistant II.

The Nurse Aide I or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) I class is a 160-192 hour course that prepares students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Upon successful completion of the CNA I and the requisite certification exam, students will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry and may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings.

The 192-hour Nurse Aide II or CNA II course prepares students to perform more complex skills for patients or residents. Those skills are approved by the North Carolina Board of Nursing, and upon satisfactory completion of the course, students will be listed with the North Carolina Board of Nursing for a fee of $24. In order to enroll in the Nurse Aide II course, one must have a high school diploma or High School Equivalency diploma, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR certification, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I credential.

Registration isopen for several Nurse Aide I and II classes at Surry Community College. The cost of enrollment for either course is $183 plus $55 for a urine drug screening and criminal background check, $16 for malpractice insurance, and $3 for student insurance. Out-of-state residents are required to pay an additional $12.50 fee, and all fees are subject to change. The cost does not include the fee required for the CNA I certification exam.

New students must register in person by going to J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education office on Surry’s campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Current or returning Surry students may register online at www.surry.edu. For more information on upcoming classes, contact Margie Collins at 336-386-3423 or collinsmh@surry.edu. Information about Surry’s Allied Health programs can be found on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.