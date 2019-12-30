Booksmarts

The Mount Airy Public Library has a book club, called LACE, for ladies who like to read romance novels. There are two ways to join: meet at the library on the last Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m, or join the Facebook group, LACE-Romance Readers Book Club, to follow and join in any discussion. The December meeting, however, has been moved to Monday, Jan. 6, to discuss the book Angels at the Table by Debbie Macomber.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Story time, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but participants are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4.

***

The library’s classic film for the month of December will be White Christmas. Watch on Monday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m.

***

Join us for an English Country Dance class on the last Saturday each month at 11 a.m. The group is not meeting in December, but will resume meetings on Jan. 25.

***

Teens and Young Adults are invited to join our library club, called CHOICES, on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m. In addition to books, we discuss movies, current events, what’s going on at school, whatever topic that comes up. The next meeting is Jan. 2.

***

Teens are invited to audition for the next Dewey Decimal Players play, “The Valentines Box,” written by Brack Llewellyn, on Monday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. To be a Dewey you have to be aged 12-19 years old, no experience necessary. The group will rehearse on Mondays and Wednesdays, at 4 p.m., and will perform the show on both Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

***

Did Santa bring an electronic device to you that will allow you to download books? Stop by the library anytime between 3-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, for an e-Book Download Demonstration. We’ll show you how to use your library card and the Overdrive app, and you can start downloading books for easy mobile access.

***

Our Young Actors Workshops will take place each Tuesday in January at 4 p.m., and we’ll rehearse the show January School Daze each week, and then the students will perform the show on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. These free workshops are for students aged 7-19 years old, no experience necessary.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.

The library will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.