Mount Airy Police Reports

• An incident at Burkes Outlet on U.S. 601 has led to Kimberly Dawn Foster, 47, of 249 Welch Road, being arrested on six theft-related, drug and other charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Foster allegedly stole a $13 necklace from the store on Dec. 20, which was recovered, and was found with controlled substances including alprazolam (also known by the prescription brand Xanax).

She is accused of altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence, a felony; larceny; possession of stolen goods; resisting a public officer; simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Foster was confined in the Surry County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Jan. 27.

• A Mount Airy woman is facing a rarely filed prohibited discharge violation, stemming from an encounter involving a hypodermic needle. Arrest records show that Victoria Elizabeth Lockhart, 28, of 227 Rockford St., was taken into custody at Northern Regional Hospital on Dec. 19 and subsequently flushed a syringe down a toilet in the police station.

This was an alleged violation of a city ordinance regulating the disposal of pollutants and other hazardous materials, including medical waste. Lockhart was issued a citation on the misdemeanor charge and released to appear in Surry District Court on March 3. She also has been banned from all city property.

• Christopher Wayne Shumate, 23, of 117 Wade Venable Lane, was served with a warrant for a charge of injury to personal property on Dec. 16. It had been filed on Dec. 2 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Ricky Harold of Old U.S. 52, Mount Airy, as the complainant. Shumate was jailed under a $500 secured bond and is to be in District Court this Thursday.

• Christina Marie Conner, 37, listed as homeless, was served with a criminal summons on charges of larceny and attempted larceny on Dec. 15, which had originated on Dec. 12 with no other information listed. Conner is facing a Jan. 16 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Jesse Paul Hensley, 29, of 444 Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 13 after being encountered by officers during a domestic call at a Dutch Lane location.

In addition to meth, marijuana, digital scales and syringes were seized during Hensley’s arrest. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond, with a Jan. 7 court date set in the case.

• Eddie Wayne Branson, 52, listed as a homeless Mount Airy resident, was arrested on Dec. 7 stemming from the theft of a debit card owned by Shannon Leigh Welborn of West Pine Street which was used fraudulently. Police found the listed suspect, Branson, to be in possession of illegal narcotics including meth and marijuana, resulting in charges of possessing a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia (a metallic grinder and cellophane baggies).

There was no apparent indication of any charges relating to the debit card. Branson was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond, with the case slated for the Jan. 23 District Court session.

• Two people were arrested on felony drug and other charges and jailed under large bonds after a traffic stop in the area of Rockford and Hadley streets on the night of Dec. 5, which led to the seizure of nearly 15 grams of meth that they allegedly intended to sell.

Dustin Shane Watson, 27, of 328 Woodruff St., and Carly Marie Pina, 24, of 129 Lower Park Lane, are each accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, a felony; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Watson additionally is charged with two other felonies, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

He became a convicted felon in 2009 with three arson-related charges. He spent three months in prison after convictions on three counts of burning a public building.

Pina also was wanted on two outstanding orders for arrest, for which no details were listed.

In April Pina was charged with driving while impaired following a traffic collision at the intersection of Fancy Gap and North Franklin roads. She also has been served multiple orders for arrest this year charging her with missing court dates for traffic violations such as speeding, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and having a fictitious registration or tag.

Watson was incarcerated under a $50,000 secured bond and Pina, $14,500 secured, with both scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Feb. 26.