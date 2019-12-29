Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:
• Kobbie Jaheim Wilson, 18, of Woodcreek Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 1 charging him with assault and battery. The defendant is Bryan Salgado of Mount Airy. Wilson was given a Dec. 16 court date.
• Jenni Isamari Osorio Ramirez, 21, of Wiggins Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 2 for failure to appear in Columbus County court Oct. 8. She was released on a $750 secured bond with a Jan. 7 court date in Whiteville to face charges of driving with no car insurance and driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended registration or tag.
• Tammy Lee Lewis, 59, of Welcome Baptist Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 4 for failure to appear in court Sept. 23. She was released on a $300 secured bond with a Nov. 8 court date.
• Marcus Clark Lawson, 28, of Lexington, was served an order for arrest Nov. 4 for failure to appear in court April 9 on a charge of violating probation. He was placed under a $40,000 secured bond with a Dec. 4 court date.
He was on probation following Dec. 4, 2018, convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, and possession of a Schedule VI substance.
In December 2016 he was convicted of assault that inflicts serious injury, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a Schedule VI drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In January 2011 he was convicted of 12 counts of breaking and entering, nine counts of larceny, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI substance, two counts of maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and drug paraphernalia. Despite all that, he received only probation, a suspended sentence and time served in the local jail — no prison sentence.
• Andrew Augman, 30, of Simpson Mill Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 5 for failure to appear in court Oct. 15 on a charge of “failure to comply.” He was given a $1,500 cash bond and a Nov. 22 court date.
• Thomas Joseph Manuel, 45, of Cleo Cain Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Nov. 6 for failure to appear in court Oct. 21. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 22 court date.
He has a Jan. 9 court appearance for a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order.
• Timothy Ray Glass, 52, of Springfield Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Nov. 6 for failure to appear in court. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 18 court date.
On Jan. 13 he faces charges of speeding and two counts of driving while license revoked. On Jan. 30 he faces a felony charge of littering a hazardous waste.
• Walter Franklin Griffith, 47, of Fannie Simmons Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 7 for failure to appear in court Oct. 29. He was given a $6,000 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.
He has a Feb. 13 appearance for a charge of breaking and entering.
• Tiffany Marie Spencer, 25, of Aldred Mill Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 6 for failure to appear in court Aug. 28 on a charge of driving with no license. She was given a $300 secured bond and a Jan. 23 court date.
• Catherine Roseanne White, 41, of Edward Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 7 for failure to appear in court Sept. 26 and Oct. 11 on charges of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of meth. She was given a $10,500 secured bond and a Nov. 18 court date.
• Teddy William Johnson, 33, of Mocksville, was served warrants Nov. 7 charging him with felony larceny in Iredell and Rowan counties and felony habitual larceny in Iredell County. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date in Statesville.
• Michael Stephen Whatley, 44, of Zephyr Road, Elkin, was served a warrant Nov. 8 charging him with robbery with a dangerous weapon in Mecklenburg County. He was placed under a $150,000 secured bond with a court date later in Charlotte.
• Samuel Washington Edwards Jr., 42, of Prison Camp Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 9 for failure to appear in court Sept. 27. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
• Dylan Austin Rodgers, 21, of Beamer Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 11 for failure to appear in court Sept. 23. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Dec. 10 court date.
He has been charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver both Schedule II and Schedule IV substances, felony maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, possession of a Schedule IV drug, drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving, and no driver’s license.
• Bradley Matthew Slate, 29, of Coliseum Lane, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Nov. 12 charging him with assault and battery and communicating threats, dated Oct. 21. The complainant is Brian Thomas. Slate was given a Nov. 21 court date.