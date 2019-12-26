Girl Scouts strike gold with projects

Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe prepares to present city government certificates of appreciation to three local Girl Scouts, from left, Belle Cave, Alayna Smith and Sarah Martin, during a city council meeting. The three were recognized for community service projects collectively promoting literacy and music appreciation. Tom Joyce | The News

Tom Joyce | The News Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe prepares to present city government certificates of appreciation to three local Girl Scouts, from left, Belle Cave, Alayna Smith and Sarah Martin, during a city council meeting. The three were recognized for community service projects collectively promoting literacy and music appreciation. - Submitted photo This is one of the Little Free Libraries installed at local schools by Girl Scout Sarah Martin for her Gold Award project. -

Boy Scouts have been officially recognized for spearheading a number of civic-minded projects in Mount Airy this year, but their female counterparts also have been doing their part.

This includes efforts by three Girl Scouts which collectively involved enhancing educational facilities at local schools and leading a program for young readers.

The three — Belle Cave, Alayna Smith and Sarah Martin — were honored for those accomplishments during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last Thursday evening. This included receiving certificates of appreciation from Mayor David Rowe as their family members watched from the audience.

Each also earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for their respective projects promoting literacy and music appreciation. It is the highest award bestowed by the scouting organization, earned by fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts. All three earlier had received Silver and Bronze scouting awards.

• Belle Cave’s project involved installing an outdoor musical playground at B.H. Tharrington Primary School, consisting of conga drums, wind chimes and a musical flower.

In addition to developing the musical playground, Belle, a senior at Mount Airy High School and the daughter of Steve and Sandy Cave, volunteered to work with students attending a summer camp at the school. The youths created instruments and rocks with a musical theme for a “kindness rock garden” located at the front of the campus as part of an initiative to stress the importance of kindness in all they do, including through music.

Belle’s project was aided by her parents and grandparents and donations from seven local businesses.

She has been a Girl Scout since fourth grade.

• Alayna Smith’s project was called Book Worm Buddies, which was part of Lions Watch, an after-school child-care program at Millennium Charter Academy, where she is a senior.

The scout worked with kids in grades 3-5 in small guided reading groups, leading activities such as crafts and games to reinforce what they read.

Alayna, whose parents are Alan and Kim Smith, invested 94 service hours into her project. She has been a Girl Scout since 2009.

• For her project, Sarah Martin installed Little Free Libraries at Tharrington Primary and J.J. Jones Intermediate schools to aid the distribution of books and promote reading. The one at Tharrington was dedicated in memory of Carol Joyce, a beloved teaching assistant at the school who died last year.

Sarah logged many hours hand-painting the Little Free Libraries to make them appealing to students, and in all devoted more than 112 hours of leadership to earn her Gold Award.

Along with that project, she volunteered to work with students in after-school and summer camp programs at Tharrington, helping them read and do homework. Sarah bought all the students a book at Christmas and again at the end of the school year.

She is a senior at Mount Airy High School and the daughter of Tony Martin and Beth Martin. Sarah’s project was implemented with contributions from individuals including her parents and grandparents, groups at Central United Methodist Church and the local business community.

The three scouts were applauded by the audience at Thursday’s council meeting upon receiving the city certificates of appreciation.

“It was quite an accomplishment for all three ladies,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley remarked.

Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe prepares to present city government certificates of appreciation to three local Girl Scouts, from left, Belle Cave, Alayna Smith and Sarah Martin, during a city council meeting. The three were recognized for community service projects collectively promoting literacy and music appreciation. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Scout-that.jpg Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe prepares to present city government certificates of appreciation to three local Girl Scouts, from left, Belle Cave, Alayna Smith and Sarah Martin, during a city council meeting. The three were recognized for community service projects collectively promoting literacy and music appreciation. Tom Joyce | The News This is one of the Little Free Libraries installed at local schools by Girl Scout Sarah Martin for her Gold Award project. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Book-this.jpg This is one of the Little Free Libraries installed at local schools by Girl Scout Sarah Martin for her Gold Award project. Submitted photo

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.