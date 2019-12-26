Nominations sought for city sports hall

After being “on the bench” for a year, an effort that recognizes those who have played major roles in Mount Airy’s sports history is back in action.

“We are excited to open up nominations for the 2020 Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame,” city Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis announced regarding the program handled through his department.

As of 2018, around 80 individuals or teams had been inducted into the hall since its first class in 2003, and their names engraved on a monument on the grounds of the Municipal Building.

Since 2016, the induction process has occurred on an every-other-year basis, which meant a hiatus for 2019.

But members of a city Hall of Fame Committee are poised to field a new round of nominations for the program that recognizes those who have had recognized careers as athletes, coaches, administrators, referees, umpires or other officials in a defined area.

It covers the city limits of Mount Airy, inclusive of the Mount Airy City Schools District and a one-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) zone that long was in place in areas just outside town.

The non-athletes who are nominated and still active in their craft are required to have been involved in it for at least 25 years.

The maximum number for each bi-annual class is four, who may be living or awarded posthumously.

In all cases, a person’s career must have brought recognition to the individual and the area by their involvement, and contributed to the promotion and success of sports in the community by their actions.

Inductees are required to be of good character and reputation, and must have upheld the ideals of good sportsmanship and been a resident of the defined area by birth or relocation.

In order to be elected to membership, a nominee may receive no more than one dissenting vote from the committee.

In addition to recognizing those who have had exemplary sports careers locally, the committee selects a recipient for the Granite City Award. It goes to those who have contributed to the promotion of sports in the community other than as an athlete, coach or administrator.

Nomination forms for the next round of inductees are available on the city of Mount Airy website at www.mountairy.org and locations including Reeves Community Center.

The completed applications must be postmarked by Jan. 31 and can be sent to Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis, City of Mount Airy, P O. Box 1232, Mount Airy, NC, 27030, or emailed to dlewis@mountairy.org.

Information that can be submitted about nominees includes scrapbooks, which will be returned at the end of the application process.

The last class inducted in 2018 featured Nicholas John, Clarence Cropps, Jim Sessoms and the 1968 Mount Airy High School football team. Bob and Shirley Perkins were tapped for the Granite City Award.

A list of all inductees can be consulted in order to avoid duplication, which is available on the city government website. Online readers can access it via the hyper-link https://www.mountairy.org/DocumentCenter/View/1169/SportsHallOfFameInductees?bidId=

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

