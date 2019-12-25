Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Kevin Glenn Snow, 55, of Old Rockford Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Oct. 29 for failure to appear in Randolph County court July 27 on a charge of assault on a female. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date in Asheboro. He next has an appearance on this charge Jan. 13.

He spent 14 months in prison between 1988-90 for multiple counts of driving while impaired.

• Brian Glenn Snow, 35, also of Old Rockford Road, Dobson, was served a warrant Oct. 29 charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Sept. 21. The complainant is Monica Brown of Boonville. Snow was placed under a $500 secured bond with a Nov. 18 court date.

On Jan. 3 he faces charges of driving while license revoked and having a fictitious or altered title/registration card/tag.

When he was 21, Snow was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, carrying a concealed weapon, and five driving-related misdemeanors. Two months later he was convicted of six more driving-related crimes. In 2008 there were four more driving convictions.

In 2017 he was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. He served six months in prison.

Three months after getting out he was convicted of violating parole and went back inside for three months. Two months after getting out again he was convicted of another violation and returned to prison for three more months, getting out June 20, 2018.

Three weeks later he was busted for another violation. In September he went back inside for another two and a half months.

Any further convictions could trigger another parole violation and increase his prison time.

• Willie Gray Bullins, 54, of Mountain Park Road, State Road, was served a warrant Oct. 29 charging him with stalking Juanita Bullins of Thurmond, dated Oct. 21. He was given a $500 unsecured bond. No court date was listed.

Two days later he was served an order for arrest charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order on Oct. 29. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Nov. 18 court date.

On Jan. 16 he faces eight charges: two counts of stalking and six counts of violating a restraining order.

• James Louis Nunn, 43, of Mount Royal Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Oct. 29 charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order Sept. 4. The victim was listed as Melissa Nunn of a neighboring address on the same road. He was placed in jail under no bond with a Nov. 18 court date.

In 2000 he was convicted of hit and run and filing a false police report.

• Johnathan Scott Hunt, 24, of Jenny Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 30 for failure to appear in court Oct. 7. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 2 court date.

• Matthew Allen Acord, 38, of Culler Road, Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest Oct. 30 for failure to appear in court Sept. 23. He also was served an order for arrest charging him with violating probation, dated Oct. 2. He was given a $3,500 secured bond and a Nov. 18 court date.

On Jan. 21 he has a court appearance in Danbury to face charges of driving while impaired, violating probation and a 30-day further revocation of his driver’s license.

In May he was convicted of DWI Level 3 in Danbury. In 2008 he was convicted of DWI Level 1. He received a suspended sentence, which was activated in 2011, and he served six months in prison.

• Kenneth Grady Pack, 50, of Mike Street, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Oct. 30 for failure to appear in court Oct. 8. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 10 court date.

• Scott Anthony Paul, 42, of Daylight Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrants Oct. 30 charging him with larceny and shoplifting, dated that day. He was later released on a written promise to appear in court Dec. 23.

He was convicted in 1996 for larceny.

• Sheila Lynn Wetrick, 54, of Yadkinville, was served an order for arrest Oct. 30 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court Aug. 21 and Yadkin County court Sept. 4. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date in Winston-Salem.

She has a Jan. 8 appearance in Yadkinville for charges of driving while license revoked, driving left of center, no car insurance, and having a canceled/revoked/suspended license plate.

In 2017 she was convicted of felony possessing a meth precursor and maintaining a drug dwelling.

In 2007 she was convicted of felony breaking and entering of vehicles and felony larceny from vehicles.

• Joey Lee Goad, 46, of Shoals Road, Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest Oct. 31 for failure to appear in New Hanover County court Oct. 7 on two misdemeanor counts. He was given a $200 secured bond and a Nov. 12 court date in Wilmington.

He next has a Jan. 6 court date for these two charges of driving while license revoked and failure to stop for a steady red traffic light.

On Feb. 17 in Dobson he faces another count of driving while license revoked. Then on March 6 in Dobson there is a third charge of driving while license revoked along with having a suspended or revoked driver’s license, driving with no seat belt, and having a minor in the car unrestrained.

• Melissa Renee Dublin, 27, of Fox Trot Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Oct. 31 for failure to appear in court Sept. 24 on two misdemeanor counts. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Nov. 26 court date.

On Aug. 1 she was convicted on two counts of larceny, shoplifting and drug paraphernalia. She received probation and a suspended sentence, which could be activated by any new convictions.

