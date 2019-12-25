SCC nursing students visit Rockford

Surry Community College nursing students recently visited Rockford Elementary School to teach flu prevention. Students teaching are, from left, Brooke Whittington, Jake Phillips and Diana Hernandez, and Cassidy Cook. Submitted photo

DOBSON – Surry Community College Nursing Instructor Jade Tate, MSN, RN, took her NUR 211 students to Rockford Elementary School recently to help with a wellness fair. The nursing students taught pre-k through fifth grade children the importance of hand hygiene and flu prevention.

Participating college students included Cassidy Cook of State Road, Brooke Whittington of Pilot Mountain, Jake Phillips of Mount Airy, and Diana Hernandez of Pinnacle.

“The four SCC students did a wonderful job teaching proper hand washing techniques and cough etiquette,” Tate said. “There were several groups of elementary students who rotated through the wellness fair. The nursing students taught each group by giving a 15-minute lecture using visual aids and coloring pages to help promote healthy habits during the flu season.”

Surry Community College nursing students have many educational pathways. They can choose to complete the three-semester Practical Nursing program; Associate Degree Nursing (ADN), which is a two-year program, or currently Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) can choose to complete the LPN-ADN program, which is a three-semester program. SCC also offers opportunities for students to purse a baccalaureate degree in Nursing (LPN-BSN and RIBN collaboration) through a partnership with Lees-McRae College.

For more information about Surry’s Nursing programs, contact Leona Childress, coordinator of Special Admissions at childressl@surry.edu or 336-386-3358 or Dr. Yvonne Johnson, associate dean of Health Sciences at johnsony@surry.edu or 336-386-3368. Follow the Nursing program on Facebook @surrynursing.