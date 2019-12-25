Fun with gingerbread houses

The Crump family shows off a couple of gingerbread houses they are getting ready to decorate. Submitted photo

Submitted photo The Crump family shows off a couple of gingerbread houses they are getting ready to decorate. - Submitted photo Linkan Kritz gets a little help with his gingerbread house from his parents. - Submitted photo Athena Thompson and her mother put the finishing touches on her gingerbread house. - Submitted photo Benjamin Key and his mother have fun putting his gingerbread house together. - - Submitted photo Roselyn Hernandez gets a little help with her gingerbread house from her sister and father. - -

BH Tharrington Primary School recently hosted its annual PreK Gingerbread House Night.

“This is a time set aside for families and students to partner with the school in a fun, hands-on activity,” the school said of the evening. “This event is designed to allow families the opportunity to engage in a fun activity with their children. A wonderful time was had by all.”