Fun with gingerbread houses

The Crump family shows off a couple of gingerbread houses they are getting ready to decorate. - Submitted photo
Athena Thompson and her mother put the finishing touches on her gingerbread house. - Submitted photo
BH Tharrington Primary School recently hosted its annual PreK Gingerbread House Night.
“This is a time set aside for families and students to partner with the school in a fun, hands-on activity,” the school said of the evening. “This event is designed to allow families the opportunity to engage in a fun activity with their children. A wonderful time was had by all.”
Linkan Kritz gets a little help with his gingerbread house from his parents.
Benjamin Key and his mother have fun putting his gingerbread house together.
Roselyn Hernandez gets a little help with her gingerbread house from her sister and father.