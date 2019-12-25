Outreach volunteers gather for Christmas lunch

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center volunteers gather for a photo after sharing a Christmas lunch at Mountain View Restaurant. Submitted photo

The Pilot Mountain Outreach Center hosted a gathering of its volunteers at the Mountain View Restaurant on Saturday, Dec. 14, in celebration of the Christmas season.

The luncheon brought together some 20 volunteers, including directors and board members, for a year-end time of fun, fellowship and reflections from the past year.

“We wanted to bring our volunteers together for a Christmas celebration,” explained outreach center Director Jimmy Caparolie. “They’re a vital link in our service to this community and we couldn’t operate without them giving of themselves to help meet the needs of others.”

“These people volunteer year-round,” Caparolie noted. “The scriptures tell us that when we help others we’re representing Christ to the world. What better time to celebrate their service to others than at Christmas.”

“It was a good time for everybody,” noted center Board Chairman Jonathan Edwards. “A lot of the volunteers work at different times so this was an opportunity for us to come together and better get to know each other.”

“Everybody was talking about the need they were able to see” Edwards continued, “and voiced appreciation at being able to help however they could. It was a heartwarming and joyful time.”

Caparolie also used the day to reflect on the past year and to consider the new year. The center will celebrate its 18th anniversary in February.

The center recently concluded its annual Thanksgiving program, with food for a complete holiday meal distributed to over 200 local families. And in the course of normal food pantry operations, Caparolie noted, more than 100,000 pounds of food has been distributed to meet needs during the past year.

He also noted the support that has come from the community, with three major food drives sponsored individually by area Scouts-BSA troops and packs, local schools and post offices. Caparolie also pointed out the valuable contributions made by church, school and civic groups, using the East Surry JROTC program as an example.

The year also forced the ministry to deal with changes and setbacks, Caparolie noted. The organization’s Thrift Store was forced to close its doors in early November, due to a lack of volunteers. Since its inception, the food pantry had used the thrift store as a way of helping to offset ministry costs while providing quality but inexpensive merchandise and clothing to the surrounding community.

“The closing of the thrift shop was sad but necessary,” he explained. “At one point it had been a help to us but with the lack of volunteers and the inconsistent store hours caused by that, it had gotten to be a drain on the ministry. Now, we’re going to need other ways and resources to help with funding as we go forward.”

The center hopes to see an increase in donations in the coming year. Financial donations can be made by mail to Pilot Mountain Outreach Center, P.O. Box 190, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041..

According to Caparolie, the center also continues to deal with a shortage of volunteers and now offers opportunities for anyone who wishes to help meet needs in their community.

“In the coming year,” Caparolie said, “we plan to continue to be here for those who need us. We won’t have the thrift store but we’ll go forward and focus on the food pantry and what it’s doing for our community.”

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center volunteers gather for a photo after sharing a Christmas lunch at Mountain View Restaurant. Submitted photo