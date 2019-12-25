Westfield students make gingerbread houses

Jaxon Smith, Joslynn Penn, Zoey Edwards, and Dillon Sutphin work on their gingerbread house. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Jaxon Smith, Joslynn Penn, Zoey Edwards, and Dillon Sutphin work on their gingerbread house. - Submitted photo Fourth grade students work on their gingerbread houses. - Submitted photo Averie Hiatt and Kinleigh Salyers show off their houses. - Submitted photo Logan Holt is proud of his gingerbread house. - - Submitted photo Brightly decorated, colorful gingerbread houses made by students at Westfield Elementary School. - -

Westfield Elementary students recently got the chance to add a little Christmas fun to their science, technology, engineering, arts and math programs, making more than 200 gingerbread houses to go along with Jan Brett’s story, “Gingerbread Friends.”

“We appreciate our two special volunteers, Mrs. Ann Hicks and Mrs. Faye Hunter, that helped prepare the tables and assist the children,” the school said of the effort. “Also, a special thanks to Lowes Foods in Mount Airy for helping with the graham crackers along with some anonymous donors that provided all the candy for this fun, delicious project.”