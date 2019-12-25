Copeland stuffs the bus to help at Christmas

Copeland Elementary School kindergarten students, from left, Whitney Horton, Gustavo Salgado, Colten Bean, Athena Marion, Finn O’Neal, Adamaris Rayo-Duran, Thiago Landaverde-Martinez, EJ Cortes, Piper Rawley, Jana Munoz-Cristobal, Isabel Gonzalez, Brooklyn Marsh, Zohonna Nelson, and John Castillo Cortes pose for a picture next to the Christmas tree. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Copeland Elementary School kindergarten students, from left, Whitney Horton, Gustavo Salgado, Colten Bean, Athena Marion, Finn O’Neal, Adamaris Rayo-Duran, Thiago Landaverde-Martinez, EJ Cortes, Piper Rawley, Jana Munoz-Cristobal, Isabel Gonzalez, Brooklyn Marsh, Zohonna Nelson, and John Castillo Cortes pose for a picture next to the Christmas tree. - Submitted photo Zeke Galyean chats with Santa. - Submitted photo Jose Cristobal relates his Christmas wish list to Santa Claus. - Submitted photo The bus that was stuffed with Christmas toys donated by students at Copeland Elementary School. - -

The Copeland Elementary School student council recently partnered with Mercy and Truth Ministries for a third consecutive year for their Stuff the Bus program.

Students brought in toys to donate to Mercy and Truth Ministries, a non-profit organization committed to helping less fortunate families, children, and senior citizens in Surry, Wilkes, and Yadkin counties. Last year Mercy and Truth delivered toys and food to 1,300 people across the tri-county area on Christmas Eve.

This year Marty Roberts (Santa Claus) and Rebekah Simpson came to collect toys from the students. Each class was able to visit and talk to Santa. The students were excited to see him and deliver their toys to him. As an incentive, the student council wanted to offer a pizza party to the class that collected the most toys. Two classes, Kathryn Hall’s and Tracy Whitaker’s, exceeded 100 toys and both classes were rewarded with a pizza party, sponsored by Mercy and Truth Ministries as a thank you for hosting the toy drive.