Niland seeks city record-keeping change

Niland

Niland -

Another chapter is being written in the continuing saga of how the city of Mount Airy maintains records from its council meetings, a source of debate over the past three years.

One of the newest members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners has been vocal about changing the present format under which minutes of the board’s meetings are prepared.

A city clerk who attends each session makes an audio recording of statements made and actions taken, which is then transcribed into the minutes — or official account of the meeting.

The minutes are reviewed and approved by the commissioners during a subsequent meeting and become part of the city government archives, which contain records documenting the business of the municipality since the early days of its incorporation in 1885.

While votes and discussions of board members are summarized in the minutes, comments made during public forums and public hearings are presented verbatim — or word-for-word of everything said.

But Commissioner Ron Niland, who was sworn in as the city’s at-large commissioner earlier this month, wants to change that.

Niland voiced support for doing away with verbatim minutes as city officials were offering closing remarks during a meeting last Thursday night.

Most towns don’t prepare such detailed minutes, argued Niland, a retired city manager in Mount Airy who served in that post from 1991-96 and also has worked as a consultant for other localities.

Niland’s main objection seems to be the staff time required to type up the verbatim minutes, which he said can be 30 pages long in some cases. These can now be accessed online via the city’s website.

The new board member also recognizes the need to keep the public informed about what takes place at meetings in the event of the change he advocates, pointing out that citizens may obtain audio recordings if they want to know everything said.

No action was taken Thursday night by the commissioners regarding Niland’s concern, with discussion indicating that the minutes issue will be addressed at a future meeting.

History of change

The present procedure of preparing verbatim accounts of public forums and hearings dates to a forum in January 2017 in which dozens of people spoke in response to statements Mayor David Rowe had made to a Washington Post reporter.

At that time, the comments from citizens were simply summarized and not included verbatim in the minutes prepared for the commissioners’ subsequent approval.

During their next meeting in February 2017, Commissioner Steve Yokeley refused to participate in what’s usually a routine vote to approve the minutes from the previous session. He argued that the version presented did not portray everything said at the January forum, although what was included was accurate.

Yokeley asked that Nicki Brame, the city clerk who transcribes the records from an audio device, prepare a more-detailed version.

Then after more discussion, the board voted 5-0 in February 2017 to have minutes including everything said by anyone during meetings.

After realizing that this would pose a tremendous transcribing task for city personnel, the commissioners voted two weeks later to have the verbatim requirement apply only to statements made during forums and hearings.

Niland https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Niland.jpg Niland

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.