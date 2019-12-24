Six join million word club

Natalie Sumner

Gentry Middle School recently welcomed a few new members to the Million Word Club.

The Million Word Club is a reading incentive started by Pilot Mountain Middle School to encourage students to read. To earn “words,” students must take and pass tests on the Read N Quiz program that awards them word points towards their goal.

The new members at Gentry are Natalie Sumner, Lillian Atkins, Emily Montgomery, Cassidy Mills, Anna Escobar, and Gracie Goins.

Media Specialist Stephanie Bode says that every student who earns a spot in the club this year will go on a mystery trip in May 2020.