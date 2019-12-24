Deadline passes for election filings

DOBSON — The filing period has closed for some of the 2020 political races, and the picture is coming clearer.

However, that doesn’t mean the field is fully decided.

This is the first time that local school board elections have used a partisan format, meaning candidates have to announce a party designation.

That includes announcing when one does not have any particular party affiliation.

City Schools

When the filing period closed on Friday, there was one race with no entries. The Mount Airy Board of Education representative for District D did not have a single candidate for either the Republican or Democrat party.

That doesn’t mean there is no one running, though.

Current board member and past board chair Wendy Carriker says she fully intends to run, but has been told that this isn’t the time for her to file because she is registered to vote as an unaffiliated voter.

On March 3 Republicans will have a chance to vote for which candidate they prefer to support in races where multiple members of the same party are running.

There is no primary for unaffiliated candidates, and Democrats didn’t have multiple people running for the same office.

Carriker said she has been told that the filing period for unaffiliated candidates isn’t until the primary in March.

A change in how school boards are filled is nothing new to Carriker. She has been around since 1996 when the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners still appointed folks to the school board. She said she was appointed to the board and then later that year won her first election when the format changed then.

“We’ve accomplished quite a bit in the last 23 years, and I’d like to see that continue,” she said.

Asked what she liked about serving on the school board, Carriker said, “Knowing that you can make a difference in a child’s life, can be an advocate for the children. … The students are our customers. Making sure that every child hopefully has a good education and good memory/good experience while they are in school.”

She said she has two daughters who went through the city schools and went on to graduate college.

Carriker runs Wendy Jane Creations, where she makes embroidery and other items that she offers at the Autumn Leaves Festival. She also helps her daughter Megan with her business, Megan’s Mutt Munchies; Megan started her business in 2000 when she was just 10.

———

In another city school board race, it looked like Phil Thacker might be running for District A reelection unopposed as the Democrat had no Republican challenger announced as Friday’s deadline loomed, nor has any unaffiliated candidate contacted The News.

Then as the midday cutoff approached, Republican Randy Floyd arrived at the Board of Elections.

“I was coming out of the office just past noon,” he said. “I got in there just in time.”

Floyd said he had made some offhand comments before about running for public office, and then some friends of his started asking him to run for the Board of Education.

Floyd, 57, is a Mount Airy native who graduated from North Surry. He was the body shop manager for Scenic Motors at the Ford location until he became disabled.

He said he always wanted to give back to the community. He said he hasn’t done much lately, but he once was really active with the Shriners and Masonic Lodge.

———

Mount Airy’s District B will take part in the primary as three Republicans have filed for the school board spot currently held by Mike Marion, who announced early in the filing period that he would not run again.

Terrell Stephens and Don Moore announced previously, then late in the period, Jayme Reeves Brant joined the men.

Brant, 43, said she is a senior biopharmaceutical sales rep for Amgen and has stayed active in the community.

Brant said she has been on the board of the United Fund of Surry, the Parent Advisory Committee and Calendar Committee for MACS, a past parent representative on the Jones Intermediate Technology Committee, and a member of the Jr. Women’s Club.

She is also an active member and volunteer with First Baptist Church.

Asked why she is running for this office, she said, “My husband and I were educated through the excellence of MACS from K-12. We currently have two children being educated in MACS, and I am serving in different capacities within the system.

“I grew up in a family where there was a tremendous involvement in education. I realize the critical importance of our teachers and the impact on the students they serve. I want to provide them with the resources they need to be successful and be an advocate for them and their leadership. I want to work to continue the excellence that MACS has always shown.”

Elkin Schools

Like Mount Airy’s District D, there was an Elkin school board seat that looked like no one was going to run for either political party as the deadline neared.

Then a former school board member filed to return to the board.

William Larry Wagoner filed for the East District seat. The retired school principal said he spent 30 years in education before retiring from Elkin City Schools in 1997.

In 2000 he ran for the Elkin Board of Education and won the first of three terms. He also went back to work, joining Carl Rose & Sons for 18 years. While with the paving contractor he also helped the school system keep an eye on area roads during inclement weather to help the superintendent decide whether to delay or cancel school.

Wagoner said he retired from Carl Rose just four months ago at age 73 so he has free time now.

“There has been good representation in the Eastern district, and I want to continue that.”

County board

It looked for a long while like two members of the Surry County Board of Commissioners would be running unopposed.

Commissioner Van Tucker, this past year’s chairman, and new Chairman Larry Johnson are both in their first terms.

Steven Odum has filed to run against Johnson for one of the two Mount Airy seats on the county board.

Odum 47, is registered nurse employed through American Mobile Nursing Healthcare as a travel nurse since 2014.

He explained that there is a nationwide shortage of nurses, so AMN helps fill that by having nurses fill in temporarily by signing contracts to work in an area like a hospital — typically a 13-week contract. While the company covers all 50 states, Odum tries to stay in this region and has been helping in Martinsville, Virginia, lately.

Odum said he has been thinking about running for county office for quite some time. “I believe in transparency and accountability,” he stated.

He considers himself a true conservative and said Surry County needs a conservative voice to represent the people.

When it was pointed out that all five members of the county board already are Republicans, Odum said, “Not all of them are quite as conservative as a true Republican should be.” They are all great guys, he added, and there is nothing he would ever say about any of them on a personal note. “I just don’t necessarily agree with some of the things that have taken place.”

Odum said he is a native of Surry County who lived for a while in Patrick County where he became captain of the Ararat Volunteer Rescue Squad.

He also pointed out that he would like to take an active part in making a difference in the opioid epidemic.

Like a lot of people, it hadn’t really been brought to the forefront of his mind until his own daughter got involved in drugs.

He said he and his wife tried the tough love approach and doesn’t know if that or another approach would have made a difference. He lost his daughter on Aug. 23, 2018.

Now the crisis has hit home and he understands that the police and deputies can’t arrest their way out of this epidemic. These addicts are people and need a way to be taken care of, he said.

State office

Like Commissioner Johnson, state Rep. Sarah Stevens looked like she would be unopposed until the 11th hour.

Then before the deadline Friday, Beth Shaw of Elkin filed to run against Stevens.

Shaw, a Democrat, left contact information with the Board of Elections, but did not return a phone call before press time.

Judgeship

Speaking of unopposed, there was no last-minute addition to the race for a local judgeship.

In the race for district court judge — District 17B, Seat 04 — Judge Bill Southern III, Republican, filed on Dec. 6 in Stokes County, and no one else filed to run against him.

Southern also ran unopposed in 2016, but then filed to move from District Court to Superior Court in 2018. He was set to run against Judge Andy Cromer, who had been a superior court judge since 2002.

Not long after the two men took part in a debate at Temple Baptist Church, Cromer found out through a text message that his position was being eliminated altogether in the GOP-led state budget.

Southern stayed with his district seat and now is seeking reelection.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.