Election losers appointed to key city board

Although they came up short in their attempts to win seats on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, two candidates in the recent city election will still be able to serve on an important city board.

Frank Clawson and Rob Livengood were approved as new members of the Mount Airy Zoning Board of Adjustment during a meeting of the commissioners Thursday night.

Clawson unsuccessfully sought a North Ward council post in the Nov. 5 municipal election in a race against Tom Koch, while Livengood was a candidate for the at-large seat on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners won by Ron Niland.

A third person approved for the adjustment board Thursday night, Becky Clark, also has a link to the recent election. Clark is the wife of Gene Clark, who lost to Marie Wood in a race for a South Ward commissioner seat.

Clawson, Livengood and Clark were each appointed to four-year terms on the Mount Airy Zoning Board of Adjustment which end on Nov. 30, 2023, in order to fill vacancies caused by the recent demise of a city extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) zone.

The adjustment board is a quasi-judicial administrative body whose decisions affect private property rights to the same extent as court rulings. It hears requests for variances, special-use permits and appeals of decisions made by planning staff members, regarding interpretations or enforcement of ordinances, and the Mount Airy Historic Preservation Commission.

City officials’ appointment of the three new members Thursday night comes on the heels of two other people being named to the adjustment board on Nov. 7, Brandon McCann and Blanton Youell.

All this stems from five vacancies being created on the 11-member group through a decision earlier this year by Mount Airy to eliminate the ETJ zone, which extended for one mile beyond the city limits in all directions.

Its presence allowed the city commissioners zoning and development control in areas just outside town to prevent unwanted growth from impacting Mount Airy.

When the extraterritorial jurisdiction zone was in effect, the Mount Airy Zoning Board of Adjustment was required to have five members living within its boundaries, who were appointed by Surry County officials to represent the interests of ETJ residents.

The demise of the zone also eliminated those seats, requiring the affected members to be replaced with in-city residents.

• Clawson was raised in Blowing Rock and moved to Mount Airy in 1991. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Gardner-Webb University. Clawson has operated four businesses over the past 25 years and worked with state and local governments to secure grants and other funding for major projects.

• Livengood has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in international business. His professional background in business has included extensive experience in contracting, management and marketing. Livengood is employed by Interlam Corp. as marketing director.

• Clark graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in tourism management and now works for Hbi in Winston-Salem. She has attended city board meetings to gain insights into zoning and development processes and pledges to bring an “out-of-the-box” vision to the Mount Airy Zoning Board of Adjustment using such skills as preparedness, organization, open-mindedness, analytical ability and enthusiasm.

Additional appointments

Other recent board appointments by the commissioners have included the approval of Ken Klamforth for the Mount Airy Recycling Advisory Committee in a meeting on Nov. 21.

Klamforth is replacing another member of that group, Paul Belk, whose term expired and who elected not to seek reappointment.

The new member was approved for a three-year term to end on Oct. 31, 2022.

Klamfoth holds bachelor’s degrees in biology and political science from Wittenberg University and a master’s degree in student personnel administration in higher education from Ohio State University. He is the owner and vice president of AdvantaClean of the Triad and an adjunct instructor for Guilford Technical Community College.

Also, Bill Beamer was reappointed to the city Cemetery Trustees on Nov. 21, to a four-year term expiring on Nov. 1, 2023.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.